Valute / GWH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GWH: ESS Tech Inc
1.50 USD 0.07 (4.46%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GWH ha avuto una variazione del -4.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.49 e ad un massimo di 1.57.
Segui le dinamiche di ESS Tech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GWH News
- ESS Tech schedules 2025 annual meeting for October 6, sets proposal deadline
- Bears are Losing Control Over ESS Tech (GWH), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
- ESS Tech, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GWH)
- ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: ESS Tech Q2 2025 sees stock rise after strong revenue growth
- ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ESS Tech Revenue Jumps in Fiscal Q2
- ESS Tech Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 578%, new Energy Base product unveiled
- Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Will ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know
- Garmin (GRMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- ESS Tech secures $31 million in insider-led funding
- ESS Tech secures capital to sustain operations and strategy
- US Stocks Gain; Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- ESS Tech Warns of Potential Shutdown Amid Financing Woes
- GWH stock touches 52-week low at $1.95 amid market challenges
- Earnings call transcript: ESS Tech sees Q1 2025 revenue steady, stock dips
- ESS Tech, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- ESS Tech Q1 2025 slides: revenue plunges 78% as new Energy Base product launches
- ESS Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
- ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.49 1.57
Intervallo Annuale
0.76 10.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.57
- Apertura
- 1.53
- Bid
- 1.50
- Ask
- 1.80
- Minimo
- 1.49
- Massimo
- 1.57
- Volume
- 217
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -50.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -76.27%
21 settembre, domenica