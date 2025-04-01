QuotazioniSezioni
GWH: ESS Tech Inc

1.50 USD 0.07 (4.46%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GWH ha avuto una variazione del -4.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.49 e ad un massimo di 1.57.

Segui le dinamiche di ESS Tech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.49 1.57
Intervallo Annuale
0.76 10.12
Chiusura Precedente
1.57
Apertura
1.53
Bid
1.50
Ask
1.80
Minimo
1.49
Massimo
1.57
Volume
217
Variazione giornaliera
-4.46%
Variazione Mensile
5.63%
Variazione Semestrale
-50.82%
Variazione Annuale
-76.27%
