통화 / GWH
GWH: ESS Tech Inc
1.50 USD 0.07 (4.46%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GWH 환율이 오늘 -4.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.49이고 고가는 1.57이었습니다.
ESS Tech Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GWH News
일일 변동 비율
1.49 1.57
년간 변동
0.76 10.12
- 이전 종가
- 1.57
- 시가
- 1.53
- Bid
- 1.50
- Ask
- 1.80
- 저가
- 1.49
- 고가
- 1.57
- 볼륨
- 217
- 일일 변동
- -4.46%
- 월 변동
- 5.63%
- 6개월 변동
- -50.82%
- 년간 변동율
- -76.27%
20 9월, 토요일