GIL: Gildan Activewear Inc Class A Sub. Vot

56.22 USD 1.79 (3.29%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GIL ha avuto una variazione del 3.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.39 e ad un massimo di 56.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Gildan Activewear Inc Class A Sub. Vot. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
54.39 56.24
Intervallo Annuale
37.16 57.74
Chiusura Precedente
54.43
Apertura
54.44
Bid
56.22
Ask
56.52
Minimo
54.39
Massimo
56.24
Volume
4.121 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.29%
Variazione Mensile
5.01%
Variazione Semestrale
26.37%
Variazione Annuale
19.26%
20 settembre, sabato