Valute / GIL
GIL: Gildan Activewear Inc Class A Sub. Vot
56.22 USD 1.79 (3.29%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GIL ha avuto una variazione del 3.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.39 e ad un massimo di 56.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Gildan Activewear Inc Class A Sub. Vot. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GIL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
54.39 56.24
Intervallo Annuale
37.16 57.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.43
- Apertura
- 54.44
- Bid
- 56.22
- Ask
- 56.52
- Minimo
- 54.39
- Massimo
- 56.24
- Volume
- 4.121 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.26%
20 settembre, sabato