GIL: Gildan Activewear Inc Class A Sub. Vot
54.47 USD 0.46 (0.84%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GIL exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.26 and at a high of 55.20.
Follow Gildan Activewear Inc Class A Sub. Vot dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GIL News
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.18%
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Gildan Activewear Stock?
- Will Gildan's HanesBrands Deal Create a Global Apparel Powerhouse?
- Gildan Activewear stock price target raised to $68 from $61 at RBC Capital
- Gildan Activewear stock price target raised to $70 by BMO Capital
- Hanesbrands stock rating upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo on acquisition news
- Gildan Activewear And Hanesbrands Tie The Knot (NYSE:GIL)
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.26%
- Breaking: S&P, Nasdaq Hit Records as Tech Stocks Ignite Rally
- Gildan Activewear stock hits all-time high at 55.5 USD
- HanesBrands is being bought out, but the stock is falling. Here’s why.
- Gildan to acquire HanesBrands in $4.4 billion deal
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Hanesbrands stock amid acquisition talks
- Wells Fargo raises Hanesbrands stock price target to $5 on takeover reports
- Why Hanesbrands Rocketed Higher Today
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.53%
- Intel, Sinclair and Tencent Music rise premarket; Celanese falls
- Wall St futures steady as investors brace for crucial inflation data
- TSX futures rise as US-China truce extension eases tariff jitters
- Gildan Activewear in advanced talks to acquire Hanesbrands - report
- Gildan Activewear near $5 bln deal to buy underwear maker Hansebrands- FT
- RBC Capital initiates Gildan Activewear stock with Outperform rating
- Gildan Strengthens Its Grip On The Basics Market Amid Tariffs
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
54.26 55.20
Year Range
37.16 57.74
- Previous Close
- 54.93
- Open
- 55.10
- Bid
- 54.47
- Ask
- 54.77
- Low
- 54.26
- High
- 55.20
- Volume
- 644
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- 1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.43%
- Year Change
- 15.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%