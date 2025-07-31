QuotesSections
GIL: Gildan Activewear Inc Class A Sub. Vot

54.47 USD 0.46 (0.84%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GIL exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.26 and at a high of 55.20.

Follow Gildan Activewear Inc Class A Sub. Vot dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

GIL News

Daily Range
54.26 55.20
Year Range
37.16 57.74
Previous Close
54.93
Open
55.10
Bid
54.47
Ask
54.77
Low
54.26
High
55.20
Volume
644
Daily Change
-0.84%
Month Change
1.74%
6 Months Change
22.43%
Year Change
15.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%