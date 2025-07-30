Valute / FCEL
FCEL: FuelCell Energy Inc
8.36 USD 0.03 (0.36%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FCEL ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.20 e ad un massimo di 8.62.
Segui le dinamiche di FuelCell Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.20 8.62
Intervallo Annuale
3.58 13.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.33
- Apertura
- 8.44
- Bid
- 8.36
- Ask
- 8.66
- Minimo
- 8.20
- Massimo
- 8.62
- Volume
- 6.243 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 103.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 81.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.67%
