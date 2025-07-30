QuotazioniSezioni
FCEL: FuelCell Energy Inc

8.36 USD 0.03 (0.36%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FCEL ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.20 e ad un massimo di 8.62.

Segui le dinamiche di FuelCell Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.20 8.62
Intervallo Annuale
3.58 13.98
Chiusura Precedente
8.33
Apertura
8.44
Bid
8.36
Ask
8.66
Minimo
8.20
Massimo
8.62
Volume
6.243 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.36%
Variazione Mensile
103.90%
Variazione Semestrale
81.34%
Variazione Annuale
-26.67%
21 settembre, domenica