Market Viewer MT4

Market Viewer gives a quick glance on correlation and direction.

This indicator takes a list of symbols (max 8)

Leave a symbol setting empty if you wish not to use that many - like in the defaults…

It will check for each timeframe (Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1, 30min, 15min, 5min and 1min)

if the current candle on that timeframe is bullish or bearish.

This will give a good indication of the direction for us to trade in.

We need to be in sync with the bigger timeframes.

It also gives a good indication on correlation between the pairs.

For example - if all USD pairs are in sync for buys or sells



