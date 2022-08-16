Perfect Trend Indicator

This indicator is used to show the PERFECT TREND . All Time Frame charts are available. The trend is determined based on the Cycle, Price and Volatility.

This Trend Indicator will give 5 output values:

Cycle Period: 48 is default
Graph Place: 0  Means Main Windows  - 1 means Sub Windows (you can use in your indicator)
NumBars: you can decide how many older Bar use
Short Trend Color : You can decide which color to use for Short Trend
Long Trend Color : You can decide which color to use for Long Trend

