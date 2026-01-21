InsideBar Highlight
- Indicatori
- Rachid El Jaafari
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
InsideBar Highlight - Clean Visual Alert
Overview:
InsideBar Highlightis a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect and highlight Inside Bars , a powerful price action pattern signaling market consolidation and potential breakout opportunities. The indicator provides a clean, visually intuitive chart experience by coloring Inside Bars in bright orange, while maintaining a sleek , distraction-free interface with optimized candle colors and removed grid lines.
Key Features:
-
Clear Inside Bar Detection:
Automatically identifies and highlights candles where the high ≤ previous high and low ≥ previous low, painting them in solid orange for immediate visual recognition.
-
Professional Chart Styling:
Applies a clean, professional chart setup upon initialization:
-
Removes grid lines for a clutter-free view .
-
Sets background to black and foreground elements to white for optimal contrast .
-
Up candles are colored sky blue, down candles light slate gray , ensuring clear price action reading .
-
-
Resource-Efficient:
Uses only 5 indicator buffers and minimal CPU cycles, ensuring smooth operation even on large charts or multiple timeframes.
-
Easy Integration: Plots directly on the chart window with no complex settings , simply attach the indicator and instantly visualize Inside Bar patterns .
Trading Applications:
-
Breakout Trading: Inside Bars often precede significant breakouts; use the highlighted bars to prepare for momentum moves.
-
Trend Confirmation: Consecutive Inside Bars may indicate consolidation before trend continuation.
-
Support/Resistance Analysis: Identify compression near key levels for potential reversal or breakout setups.
Settings & Customization:
The indicator requires no input parameters — it works out-of-the-box with default styling. However, users can easily modify colors or chart properties from dashboard ..
Compatibility:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)
-
Instruments: Any (Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto)
Why Choose InsideBar Highlight ?
-
Pro-Level Visuals: Eliminates chart clutter while emphasizing critical price action patterns.
-
Zero Lag: Calculations are based solely on current and previous candle data , with no repainting.
-
Enhanced Focus: By removing grid lines and optimizing candle colors, traders can concentrate purely on price movement and pattern detection.
Installation & Usage:
-
Attach the indicator to any chart .
-
Observe orange-highlighted Inside Bars .
-
Use in conjunction with your existing trading strategy for confirmation .