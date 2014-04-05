SoaresGOLD

NeuralSR – Adaptive Support and Resistance Indicator

NeuralSR is a Support and Resistance technical indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify relevant price reaction zones based on market structure analysis.

The indicator uses adaptive logic inspired by Artificial Intelligence, analyzing price patterns, swing points, and level recurrence to project dynamic support and resistance zones, which are continuously updated as the market evolves.

NeuralSR was designed to provide a clear and objective market view, assisting traders in identifying key areas for entries, exits, and risk management.

Features

  • Automatic identification of support and resistance zones

  • Dynamic level updates in real time

  • Market structure–based analysis

  • Compatible with multiple assets (Forex, Indices, Metals, and Cryptocurrencies)

  • Works on multiple timeframes

  • Simple and intuitive visual interface

  • Low computational resource usage

Applications

The indicator can be used as a support tool for:

  • Identifying price reaction zones

  • Confirming breakouts or rejections

  • Defining areas for stop-loss and take-profit placement

  • Day trading and scalping analysis

Notes

  • NeuralSR is not an automated trading system

  • It does not open or manage trades

  • It does not guarantee financial results

  • It should be used together with proper risk management and additional analysis

Platform

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)


