Gold Reaper EA

This Expert Advisor is a disciplined, execution-focused trading system. It is designed to follow trend conditions and operate only when the market environment is suitable, with an emphasis on controlled risk and avoiding unnecessary exposure.

Trend direction and market context are filtered using exponential moving averages to stay aligned with prevailing momentum and reduce counter-trend trades. Additional internal filters are used to limit activity during low-efficiency phases and to avoid overtrading.

The system may apply adaptive logic that adjusts certain internal parameters based on recent market behavior while keeping the core approach rule-based.

Because results can be sensitive to execution quality, this EA is intended for accounts with tight spreads and reliable order execution. For improved stability and uninterrupted operation, using a VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended.

The EA can also be used on proprietary trading firm accounts, provided that risk settings are configured conservatively and account rules are strictly respected.


Symbol & Setup


Attach the Expert Advisor only to the XAUUSD chart.

The EA is designed and optimized for this symbol. Using it on other symbols is not recommended.

Load and use the recommended settings as provided.


Recommended Settings


SL_Points = 1000

TP_Points = 1000

UseMoneyMgmt = false

FixedLotSize = whatever you want

RiskPercent = 1.0

UseFullMargin = false

FullMarginPercent = 100.0

MonetaryStopLoss = 0.0

EnableTrailingStop = true

TrailingStart = 50.0

TrailingDistance = 30.0

DebugLogs = false



Prop firm note (MonetaryStopLoss):


If you are using a prop firm account, in addition to choosing a lot size that does not risk breaching the daily loss limit, it is recommended to set a monetary value in this field slightly below the maximum daily loss limit to account for possible slippage.


Disclaimer


Past performance does not guarantee future results. Financial markets are dynamic and conditions may change over time. Results may vary depending on volatility, liquidity, spreads, and execution conditions.

Risk management, position sizing, and leverage selection are individual decisions. Higher leverage may improve margin flexibility, but it also increases risk and should be used only by users who fully understand its implications.



