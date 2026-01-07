TimeCycle Vr1

Timecycle indicator in trading analyses recurring patterns in market price movements based on fixed time intervals (e.g., bars, days, weeks) rather than solely on price action. It assumes markets exhibit cyclical behaviour—like seasons or waves—where highs, lows, and turning points repeat at predictable time durations (e.g., every 20, 40, or 90 bars, inspired by Hurst cycles, Gann theory, or Ehlers' dominant cycle measurements).

Core Functionality: