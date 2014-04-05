Zone Fatigue Fractal Matrix

Title: ZoneFatigue: The First "Living" Support & Resistance Monitor

Subtitle: Don't just draw lines. Measure their Health. Know exactly when a level is about to break.

The Common Problem Faced by Many Traders:  Are you tired of trading Support & Resistance levels that fail without warning? The problem isn't your strategy—it's the Health of the level. Standard indicators draw static lines that stay on your chart forever. But in the real market, every time price hits a wall, that wall gets weaker. A support level that has been hit 5 times is not the same as a fresh level!

The Solution: ZoneFatigue is the first indicator that applies Real-World Physics to price action. It doesn't just show you where the zone is; it calculates exactly how "Fatigued" it has become.

It assigns a Health Score (0% to 100%) to every zone based on:

  1. Impact Damage: Every time price smashes into a zone, it loses health.

  2. Time Decay: The longer price grinds inside a zone, the weaker the structure becomes.

  3. Regeneration: If price rejects quickly, the zone can "heal" and prove its strength.

Key Features :

 4-Timeframe Matrix: Monitor the health of H1, H4, Daily, and Weekly zones simultaneously on ONE chart.  

 Visual Heatmap: Zones automatically change color as they die.

  • Green: Healthy (>70%). Safe for Reversals.

  • Orange: Fatigued. Caution advised.

  • Red: Critical (<30%). DO NOT BUY! High probability of a breakout.    

  •  Data Dashboard: Clear text labels show the exact Health % and Timeframe (e.g., "H4: 85.0%"). 

  • Multi-Asset Optimized: Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto.

How to Trade With It?

  • The Reversal Trader: Only take entries on Green Zones (>80% Health). These are fresh walls where Smart Money is defending.

  • The Breakout Trader: Hunt for Red Zones (<30% Health). These levels are "exhausted." When price approaches a Red zone, do not fade it—wait for the inevitable breakout!

  • The Confluence Trader: Use the MTF feature. Is price at a Weak H1 Resistance but a Strong H4 Resistance? The H4 Strong zone will likely hold.

Parameters:

  • Fractal Config: Adjust sensitivity to catch major or minor structures.

  • Physics Engine: You control the "Damage." Make zones tougher for volatile assets like Gold, or softer for major pairs.

  • Visuals: Fully customizable colors, zone width, and labels.

Why Buy? Stop guessing if a level will hold. Measure it. ZoneFatigue gives you the X-Ray vision to see which walls are concrete and which are made of glass.

 Launch Special: The existing price is promotional and it will increase soon!


