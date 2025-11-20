MultiEdge Core is a modular signal indicator built for traders who want flexibility, precision, and full control. It features five selectable signal modes:

RSI Cross

MACD Cross

Stochastic Cross

MA Cross

CCI Cross

All modes can be switched directly through the input menu, allowing fast adjustment between strategies. The system also includes dynamic stop-loss logic, supporting both ATR-based and fixed-pip SL options.

Users can fine-tune signal parameters, moving-average filters, and TP/SL ratios to match their trading style. The indicator supports multi-level take profit, MA trend filtering, full alert customization, and flexible on-chart display controls.

🔧 Key Features

Signal Modes: RSI, MACD, Stochastic, MA Cross, CCI

Stop Loss Options: ATR or Fixed Pip

TP Ratio: Adjustable risk-reward settings

MA Filter: Optional fast/slow MA trend filter with selectable method and price type

Alerts: Entry and exit alerts with push notifications

Broker Adaptation: Custom pip-point conversion for accurate calculations

Display Control: Limit how many trade positions are drawn on the chart

Price Digits: Configurable price-format precision (for alert notification)

📌 Recommended Pairs (with default signal settings)

MultiEdge Core is optimized to perform well on high-volatility instruments. Recommended pairs include:

XAUUSD (Gold) M5 – using default signal settings for trend-reaction and volatility-based setups.

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) M5 – using default signal settings, ideal for momentum and clean cross-based signals.

MultiEdge Core is suitable for both reversal and trend-following strategies, offering full control over signal logic, risk parameters, and visual feedback. With structured input groups and enum-based configuration, it is designed for clarity, performance, and scalability.