MultiEdge Core
- Indicateurs
- Ahmad Arju Sholeh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
MultiEdge Core is a modular signal indicator built for traders who want flexibility, precision, and full control. It features five selectable signal modes:
-
RSI Cross
-
MACD Cross
-
Stochastic Cross
-
MA Cross
-
CCI Cross
All modes can be switched directly through the input menu, allowing fast adjustment between strategies. The system also includes dynamic stop-loss logic, supporting both ATR-based and fixed-pip SL options.
Users can fine-tune signal parameters, moving-average filters, and TP/SL ratios to match their trading style. The indicator supports multi-level take profit, MA trend filtering, full alert customization, and flexible on-chart display controls.
🔧 Key Features
-
Signal Modes: RSI, MACD, Stochastic, MA Cross, CCI
-
Stop Loss Options: ATR or Fixed Pip
-
TP Ratio: Adjustable risk-reward settings
-
MA Filter: Optional fast/slow MA trend filter with selectable method and price type
-
Alerts: Entry and exit alerts with push notifications
-
Broker Adaptation: Custom pip-point conversion for accurate calculations
-
Display Control: Limit how many trade positions are drawn on the chart
-
Price Digits: Configurable price-format precision (for alert notification)
📌 Recommended Pairs (with default signal settings)
MultiEdge Core is optimized to perform well on high-volatility instruments. Recommended pairs include:
-
XAUUSD (Gold) M5 – using default signal settings for trend-reaction and volatility-based setups.
-
BTCUSD (Bitcoin) M5 – using default signal settings, ideal for momentum and clean cross-based signals.
MultiEdge Core is suitable for both reversal and trend-following strategies, offering full control over signal logic, risk parameters, and visual feedback. With structured input groups and enum-based configuration, it is designed for clarity, performance, and scalability.