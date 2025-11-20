MultiEdge Core

MultiEdge Core is a modular signal indicator built for traders who want flexibility, precision, and full control. It features five selectable signal modes:

  • RSI Cross

  • MACD Cross

  • Stochastic Cross

  • MA Cross

  • CCI Cross

All modes can be switched directly through the input menu, allowing fast adjustment between strategies. The system also includes dynamic stop-loss logic, supporting both ATR-based and fixed-pip SL options.

Users can fine-tune signal parameters, moving-average filters, and TP/SL ratios to match their trading style. The indicator supports multi-level take profit, MA trend filtering, full alert customization, and flexible on-chart display controls.

🔧 Key Features

  • Signal Modes: RSI, MACD, Stochastic, MA Cross, CCI

  • Stop Loss Options: ATR or Fixed Pip

  • TP Ratio: Adjustable risk-reward settings

  • MA Filter: Optional fast/slow MA trend filter with selectable method and price type

  • Alerts: Entry and exit alerts with push notifications

  • Broker Adaptation: Custom pip-point conversion for accurate calculations

  • Display Control: Limit how many trade positions are drawn on the chart

  • Price Digits: Configurable price-format precision (for alert notification)

📌 Recommended Pairs (with default signal settings)

MultiEdge Core is optimized to perform well on high-volatility instruments. Recommended pairs include:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) M5 – using default signal settings for trend-reaction and volatility-based setups.

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin) M5 – using default signal settings, ideal for momentum and clean cross-based signals.

MultiEdge Core is suitable for both reversal and trend-following strategies, offering full control over signal logic, risk parameters, and visual feedback. With structured input groups and enum-based configuration, it is designed for clarity, performance, and scalability.


