What Makes UTurn FVG indicator Unique

I’m a trader, and I built a simple and clean FVG indicator that focuses on what traders actually need. Flexible color and transparency settings. The option to extend unmitigated and partially mitigated FVGs to the current price. Automatic removal of fully mitigated FVGs. Clear visual confirmation when an FVG has already been tested. A clean, professional look that helps traders make faster, more confident decisions.

Overview

UTurn FVG is a clean, efficient, and precision-built Fair Value Gap indicator designed for MT5 traders who want visual clarity without clutter. It highlights every true FVG on the chart, updates in real time, and tracks each gap’s full lifecycle—from formation, to partial mitigation, to full invalidation. The goal is simple: provide a reliable, lightweight FVG engine that works consistently on any market and any timeframe.

Key Features

Accurate bullish & bearish FVG detection using the classic 3-candle structure

Clean visuals with user-controlled color and transparency

Optional real-time extension of all active FVGs

Automatic removal of fully mitigated FVGs

Automatic grey-shading of partially mitigated FVGs (customizable color)

Full lifecycle tracking: unmitigated → partial → full

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Max-bars-to-process input for performance and speed

How It Works

When an FVG is detected, the indicator draws a rectangle starting from the middle candle of the formation. As price evolves:

A proximal touch = partial mitigation (box turns light grey)

A distal touch = full mitigation (box is removed)

Partial-mitigation checks begin two candles after creation (user adjustable)

This creates a clear and consistent visual history of which inefficiencies remain relevant in the current price structure.

How to Use This Indicator

Attach UTurn FVG to any chart and click the ‘GENERATE FVG’ button the first time you use it on a symbol or timeframe. After that, you can disable the button if you prefer. Unmitigated gaps appear in pink, partially mitigated gaps turn grey, and fully mitigated gaps disappear automatically.

Traders can use these levels to:

Assess imbalance vs. balance in any market

Gauge the strength or weakness of a price move

Identify potential reversal or continuation areas

Enhance ICT-based or supply-and-demand trading methods

The indicator is intentionally minimalistic so it can complement any trading strategy without imposing one.