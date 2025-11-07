News Expert Smart Pro

News Expert Pro EA – Professional News Trading Expert

This expert advisor is specifically designed to maximize market opportunities during high-impact news events. It comes packed with professional features that make trading smarter and more efficient:

  • Professional Reverse Trades: News Expert Pro EA detects market movements during major news events and opens precise reverse trades to increase profit potential while minimizing risk.

  • Continuous Operation or News Schedule: You can enable continuous trading or set the EA to operate only during high-impact news events directly from the settings, giving you full control over your strategy.

  • Smart Profit Management: The EA can take profits in dollar amounts or activate the intelligent auto-tracking feature to secure gains and capitalize on market trends.

  • High Flexibility and Multi-Feature Design: News Expert Pro EA combines precise market analysis, smart trade management, and ease of use, making it a powerful tool for any trader aiming to profit from news-driven market movements.

Try the trial version of News Expert Pro EA now and experience fully professional performance in high-impact news trading!


