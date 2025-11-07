MC DIGGER — EURUSD Grid Expert Advisor

MC DIGGER is a disciplined grid EA for EURUSD that reacts to fresh extremes confirmed by RSI, then manages entries with ATR-based spacing, widening steps, and a basket take-profit. It includes strict position caps, equity guards, and daily loss protection designed to keep risk visible and controlled.

How it trades (summary)

Signal : Starts a basket only when price breaks a recent high/low (user-defined lookback) and RSI reaches an extreme (overbought for sells, oversold for buys).

Grid entries : Levels are spaced by ATR (or a fixed step). Optional widening factor gradually increases spacing as the basket grows.

Position sizing : Base lot from balance with optional auto preset; lot multiplier per level (configurable).

Hard caps: Per-$1,000 cap (default 0.05 lots / $1k ) using Balance or Equity. Netting symbol cap to avoid oversized total volume (validation-friendly).

Exit : Basket closes on a money target derived from ATR and total lots.

Safety: Equity threshold (pause below X), daily loss limit, drawdown guard (equity% or money), spread/session/day filters, and magic number isolation.

Instrument: EURUSD (the EA includes a strict whitelist for Market compliance)

Timeframe: M5–H1 (default signals use M5; many users prefer H1 for calmer grids)

Features

RSI-confirmed breakout detection (reduces sideways false starts).

ATR or fixed grid step, with optional widening.

Basket TP auto-scaled by ATR and total volume.

Configurable lot presets (Low → High) or fixed-per-balance mode.

Hard lot caps tied to account funds + symbol netting cap.

Equity guard, daily loss limiter, drawdown stop & optional close-all.

Trading session hours & weekday filters.

Push notifications for important events.

Inputs (main)

Symbol & Signals

Symbol : Auto (EURUSD variants)

SignalTF : timeframe for the signal (default M5)

LookbackN : bars to define recent high/low (e.g., 50)

RSIPeriod / RSI_Overbought / RSI_Oversold

Grid

ATRPeriod

UseATRStep (true/false)

StepATRmult (ATR multiplier)

FixedStepPoints (if not using ATR)

LotMultiplier (per grid level)

WidenSteps / StepWidenFactor

Max grid levels fixed at 50 by design

Sizing

LotMethod : Automatic or FixedPerBalance

RiskPreset : Low / Medium / MediumHigh / High (presets tune base lot and step)

BalancePer001 : balance per 0.01 lot (for FixedPerBalance or Auto)

MinLotIfTooSmall

Targets & Protection

BasketTP_ATRmult (money target from ATR × lots)

DDMode : Off / Equity% / Money

DDValue + CloseAllOnDD

DailyLossLimit (money)

MinEquityToTrade (pauses trading below this equity)

Trading Filters

MaxSpreadPoints

StartHour / EndHour , Weekday toggles

PushNotifications

Magic

Hard Caps

MaxLotPer1000 (default 0.05 lots per $1,000)

CapUseEquity (true = use Equity; false = Balance)

Recommended usage

Start conservative: RiskPreset = Medium or MediumHigh , LotMultiplier ≤ 1.35 , StepATRmult ≈ 1.0–1.2 .

Use MinEquityToTrade to avoid micro-equity spikes (Market pre-tests often use tiny balances).

Backtest on EURUSD M5–H1 with real-tick mode and realistic spread/slippage.

Consider enabling widening steps for volatile periods.

What it does not do

No martingale by default (lot growth is linear via LotMultiplier you control).

No averaging without ATR/fixed-step control.

No DLLs or external web calls.

Changelog (v1.13)

English-only messaging (Market policy compliant).

Equity guard and strict per-symbol netting cap.

Per-$1k lot cap (balance/equity selectable).

Robust retry logic with automatic lot reduction.

EURUSD-only whitelist for clean validation.

50 fixed grid levels, ATR/fixed steps with widening.

Stability improvements in position enumeration and filters.

Disclaimer

Grid trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use on a demo first, choose conservative risk, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.