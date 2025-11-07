Mc Digger

MC DIGGER — EURUSD Grid Expert Advisor

MC DIGGER is a disciplined grid EA for EURUSD that reacts to fresh extremes confirmed by RSI, then manages entries with ATR-based spacing, widening steps, and a basket take-profit. It includes strict position caps, equity guards, and daily loss protection designed to keep risk visible and controlled.

How it trades (summary)

  • Signal: Starts a basket only when price breaks a recent high/low (user-defined lookback) and RSI reaches an extreme (overbought for sells, oversold for buys).

  • Grid entries: Levels are spaced by ATR (or a fixed step). Optional widening factor gradually increases spacing as the basket grows.

  • Position sizing: Base lot from balance with optional auto preset; lot multiplier per level (configurable).
    Hard caps:

    • Per-$1,000 cap (default 0.05 lots / $1k) using Balance or Equity.

    • Netting symbol cap to avoid oversized total volume (validation-friendly).

  • Exit: Basket closes on a money target derived from ATR and total lots.

  • Safety: Equity threshold (pause below X), daily loss limit, drawdown guard (equity% or money), spread/session/day filters, and magic number isolation.

Instrument: EURUSD (the EA includes a strict whitelist for Market compliance)
Timeframe: M5–H1 (default signals use M5; many users prefer H1 for calmer grids)

Features

  • RSI-confirmed breakout detection (reduces sideways false starts).

  • ATR or fixed grid step, with optional widening.

  • Basket TP auto-scaled by ATR and total volume.

  • Configurable lot presets (Low → High) or fixed-per-balance mode.

  • Hard lot caps tied to account funds + symbol netting cap.

  • Equity guard, daily loss limiter, drawdown stop & optional close-all.

  • Trading session hours & weekday filters.

  • Push notifications for important events.

Inputs (main)

Symbol & Signals

  • Symbol : Auto (EURUSD variants)

  • SignalTF : timeframe for the signal (default M5)

  • LookbackN : bars to define recent high/low (e.g., 50)

  • RSIPeriod / RSI_Overbought / RSI_Oversold

Grid

  • ATRPeriod

  • UseATRStep (true/false)

  • StepATRmult (ATR multiplier)

  • FixedStepPoints (if not using ATR)

  • LotMultiplier (per grid level)

  • WidenSteps / StepWidenFactor

  • Max grid levels fixed at 50 by design

Sizing

  • LotMethod : Automatic or FixedPerBalance

  • RiskPreset : Low / Medium / MediumHigh / High (presets tune base lot and step)

  • BalancePer001 : balance per 0.01 lot (for FixedPerBalance or Auto)

  • MinLotIfTooSmall

Targets & Protection

  • BasketTP_ATRmult (money target from ATR × lots)

  • DDMode : Off / Equity% / Money

  • DDValue + CloseAllOnDD

  • DailyLossLimit (money)

  • MinEquityToTrade (pauses trading below this equity)

Trading Filters

  • MaxSpreadPoints

  • StartHour / EndHour , Weekday toggles

  • PushNotifications

  • Magic

Hard Caps

  • MaxLotPer1000 (default 0.05 lots per $1,000)

  • CapUseEquity (true = use Equity; false = Balance)

Recommended usage

  • Start conservative: RiskPreset = Medium or MediumHigh, LotMultiplier ≤ 1.35, StepATRmult ≈ 1.0–1.2.

  • Use MinEquityToTrade to avoid micro-equity spikes (Market pre-tests often use tiny balances).

  • Backtest on EURUSD M5–H1 with real-tick mode and realistic spread/slippage.

  • Consider enabling widening steps for volatile periods.

What it does not do

  • No martingale by default (lot growth is linear via LotMultiplier you control).

  • No averaging without ATR/fixed-step control.

  • No DLLs or external web calls.

Changelog (v1.13)

  • English-only messaging (Market policy compliant).

  • Equity guard and strict per-symbol netting cap.

  • Per-$1k lot cap (balance/equity selectable).

  • Robust retry logic with automatic lot reduction.

  • EURUSD-only whitelist for clean validation.

  • 50 fixed grid levels, ATR/fixed steps with widening.

  • Stability improvements in position enumeration and filters.

Disclaimer

Grid trading carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use on a demo first, choose conservative risk, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


