Order Block and FVG Detector

Order Block and FVG Detector Indicator by PrimeQuant

Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the PrimeQuant Order Block Detector – a cutting-edge MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to spot high-probability order blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with precision and clarity. Built on advanced volume pivot analysis, this tool helps you identify institutional footprints in the market, giving you an edge in spotting potential reversal and continuation zones.

🌟 Why Choose PrimeQuant Order Block Detector?


Here's what sets ours apart from others:

  • Superior Volume-Based Detection: Unlike basic price-action detectors, our indicator uses sophisticated volume pivots with customizable multipliers for more accurate bullish/bearish order block identification – reducing false signals seen in simpler tools.
  • Integrated FVG with Mitigation: Seamlessly combines Order Blocks and FVGs, with smart mitigation (Wick or Close methods) that auto-adjusts visuals – a feature often missing or limited in competitors, leading to cleaner charts without manual tweaks.
  • Advanced Visuals & Customization: Powered by canvas rendering for true transparency and blended colors, offering unmatched clarity. Competitors often rely on basic rectangles, but ours includes per-element color tweaks, line styles (solid/dash/dot), and optional extensions – perfect for multi-timeframe analysis.
  • Comprehensive Alerts System: Get notifications for formations and mitigations across OBs and FVGs via terminal, push, or email – more granular than many alternatives that lack FVG alerts or have basic setups.
  • User-Friendly & Lightweight: Highly optimized for MT5, with intuitive inputs and no heavy resource drain, outperforming bulkier multi-TF tools in speed and usability.

🔑 Key Features

  • Order Block Detection: Automatically spots bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) zones based on volume highs, with options to show only the latest unmitigated blocks for focused trading.
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) Integration: Enable to detect bullish/bearish FVGs, highlighting inefficiencies where price might retrace – fully customizable and mitigable.
  • Mitigation Visualization: Shows mitigated zones with faded colors and optional cut-off at mitigation time, helping you avoid invalid levels.
  • Customizable Appearance: Adjust colors, transparency (0-255), line widths, and styles for boxes, averages, and labels – plus toggle average lines and labels on/off.
  • Alert System: Real-time alerts for new formations or mitigations, configurable for OBs and FVGs separately.
  • Extension Options: Extend average lines across the chart (with custom styles like dashed or dotted) or keep them within boxes for precise zone focus.

📊 How to Use

  • Installation: Download and install the indicator in your MT5 platform via the MQL5 Market or Navigator panel.
  • Attach to Chart: Right-click on your desired chart, select "Indicators," find "PrimeQuant Order Block Detector," and add it.
  • Configure Settings:
    • Set "VolLength" (default 5) and "vol_multiplier" (default 1.0) for detection sensitivity.
    • Enable "enable_fvg" to include Fair Value Gaps.
    • Choose "mitigation_method" (Wick or Close) for how zones get invalidated.
    • Customize visuals: Pick colors, alpha levels, line styles, and toggles like "show_avg_lines" or "extend_ob_avg."
    • Set up alerts: Enable "enable_alerts" and select types (e.g., formation/mitigation for bull/bear).
  • Trading Strategy:
    • Look for unmitigated order blocks as support/resistance – buy near bullish OBs, sell near bearish.
    • Use FVGs for pullback entries; mitigated zones signal potential breakouts.
    • Combine with higher timeframes for confirmation – the indicator shines in trend-following or reversal setups.
  • Tips: Start on H1 or higher charts for best results.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading financial markets carries risk. The PrimeQuant Order Block Detector aids analysis but offers no profit guarantees or risk elimination. Users are fully responsible for decisions and must use proper risk management (e.g., stop-losses, position sizing). Past performance doesn't predict future results. Consult a financial advisor.

🤲 Bless up!

