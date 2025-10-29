M15 Pro Trend Signal V1
- Experts
- Anh Tu Nguyen
- Versione: 1.0
🚀 Overview – The Key to Long-Term Trading Success
TutuTrader is a professional trend-following signal system designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and long-term consistency.
It automatically identifies high-probability entry zones based on trend direction, price action, and volatility, helping you focus on execution, not emotion.
This EA is not about overtrading — it’s about catching the right trend, managing risk, and letting profits grow.
⚠️ Note: This Expert Advisor does not execute trades automatically.
It provides visual and alert-based trade signals only.
⚙️ Core Features
✅ Follow the major trend using a multi-filter system (EMA + RSI + ADX)
🎯 Automatic Entry & Stop Loss calculated by ATR-based volatility
🧠 Smart Logic – only one active trade at any given time
🧩 No Martingale, No DCA, No Overtrading (only 2–3 high-quality setups/day)
📊 200+ hours of visual backtest directly displayed on the chart
💹 Trailing Stop suggestion: follow EMA25 for the best results
🔒 Auto Stop Loss adjustment: moves to breakeven after +1R profit
⚡ Recommended Settings
• Stoploss Adjustment Factor:
– 1.0 for BTC & XAU (default)
– 1.2 for ETH
– 0.8 for Forex pairs
💡 Pro Tips
• Use on M15 timeframe for optimal signal clarity.
• Trade only during London & New York sessions for best volatility.
• Follow the trend — don’t fight it.
• Review the visual backtest (200h) to see real-time historical performance.