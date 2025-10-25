Tick Velocity
- Indicatori
- Deyna Kurniawan
- Versione: 1.3
📈 TickVelocity with Smart Alert : Real-Time Buyer vs Seller Speed Dominance
|**⚡️ Discover the raw energy of the market with the TickVelocity with Smart Alert indicator. Go beyond standard volume and price action to measure the speed and momentum of price changes, revealing the true underlying dominance of buyers or sellers in real-time. This essential tool provides a clear, separate-window view of market dynamics and features a sophisticated Smart Alert System to catch explosive moves early!
🌟 Key Features & Benefits: Why Choose TickVelocity?
This indicator is engineered for traders who demand precise, low-latency insights into market pressure.
-
Real-Time Velocity Measurement: Calculates the speed of price movement (velocity) based on bid-tick updates, giving you an immediate view of current market pressure, which is far more reactive than standard candlestick or bar-based indicators.
-
Buyer vs. Seller Separation: Clearly separates the velocity into two distinct histograms:
-
🟢 Buy Velocity (Lime): Measures the speed of upward price changes (Buyer Dominance).
-
🔴 Sell Velocity (Red): Measures the speed of downward price changes (Seller Dominance).
-
-
Smart Alert System: Never miss a high-momentum shift! The built-in Smart Alert triggers only when a significant and sustained shift in dominance occurs, based on your configured threshold.
-
Interactive ON/OFF Button: Easily toggle the alert system directly on the chart with a simple, drag-and-drop button. "Alert ON" (Lime) or "Alert OFF" (Red).
-
-
Optimized for All Timeframes: Since the calculation is based on ticks (real-time price updates), it is equally effective on M1 scalping charts up to daily positional charts, providing a consistent measure of current urgency.
-
Highly Responsive: With a user-configurable update interval (defaulting to a low latency 100ms), the indicator provides one of the fastest market reads available on the MQL5 platform.
💡 Functionality: How the Indicator Works
The TickVelocity indicator transforms raw tick data into an easy-to-read momentum gauge displayed in a separate sub-window.
-
Velocity Calculation: It continuously monitors the current price (Bid) and the time elapsed since the last update. The price change ($\Delta P$) divided by the time elapsed ($\Delta T$) yields the velocity ($\frac{\Delta P}{\Delta T}$).
-
Directional Separation: Positive velocity is assigned to the Buy Velocity buffer, and the absolute value of negative velocity is assigned to the Sell Velocity buffer.
-
Advanced Smoothing: It applies a proprietary Exponential Smoothing factor to each velocity line (Buy Velocity and Sell Velocity), allowing you to filter out noise and clearly see the dominant trend speed.
-
Dominance Check (Smart Alert): The alert logic compares the recent average of Buy Velocity and Sell Velocity. If one side is significantly greater than the other (based on the AlertThreshold ), a visual and audible alert is triggered, signifying "Strong Buyer Dominance!" or "Strong Seller Dominance!"
🛠️ How to Use It for Trading Decisions
The TickVelocity indicator is a versatile tool for various trading strategies, including Scalping, Day Trading, and Swing Trading.
1. Identify Entry Points
-
Bullish Entry: Look for the 🟢 Buy Velocity histogram to sharply increase and rise significantly above the 🔴 Sell Velocity line. This indicates a sudden surge of buying speed—an ideal momentum confirmation for a BUY trade.
-
Bearish Entry: Look for the 🔴 Sell Velocity histogram to sharply increase and rise significantly above the 🟢 Buy Velocity line. This indicates aggressive selling speed—a confirmation signal for a SELL trade.
2. Spot Reversals and Exhaustion
-
A sharp, rapid decline in a dominant velocity (e.g., 🟢 Buy Velocity dropping after a strong rally) while the opposite velocity remains low can signal momentum exhaustion before a potential reversal or significant pullback.
3. Smart Alert Confirmation
-
Use the Smart Alert as your primary signal filter. When the indicator announces "Strong Buyer Dominance!" or "Strong Seller Dominance!", it confirms that the market urgency is high enough to justify an immediate trade entry or careful review of current positions.
⚙️ Indicator Settings (Inputs)
Customize the indicator to match your specific trading style.
|Parameter Name
|Default Value
|Description
|SmoothingFactor
|0.7
|Controls the responsiveness of the velocity lines. Lower values ($0.1$) make it very sensitive (good for scalping). Higher values ($0.9$) smooth the data more (good for swing trading).
|UpdateIntervalMs
|100
|The frequency (in milliseconds) the indicator updates. Lower values provide maximum speed but may use slightly more CPU resources.
|MaxBarsToDraw
|200
|The number of historical velocity bars displayed in the sub-window.
|AlertThreshold
|0.5
|The sensitivity of the Smart Alert. The alert is triggered if one velocity average is $50\%$ higher than the other. Lower values (e.g., $0.2$) increase the alert frequency. Higher values (e.g., $1.0$) only trigger on extremely dominant movements.
**🚀 Get the edge you need! The TickVelocity with Smart Alert is the perfect complement to your price action, support/resistance, and volume analysis, providing the missing link: Real-Time Market Speed.