Manipulation Hunter AMD

🧭 Manipulation Hunter — Identify Market Convergence with Algorithmic Precision

Manipulation Hunter is an advanced indicator engineered to detect manipulation points, structural pivots, and price convergence zones before major directional moves occur.

Powered by a proprietary multi-variable algorithm based on AMD (Accumulation – Manipulation – Distribution) principles, it automatically analyzes price action to reveal key levels where structure, momentum, and institutional footprints align.

🔍 What It Does

Automatically scans thousands of candles to find statistically validated patterns marking the transition between market phases.

Detects accumulation and manipulation blocks , highlighting the precise moment where trend reversals or expansions begin.

Displays on-chart visual tags (“Qty”) summarizing the strength and frequency of each detected pattern, allowing traders to focus on high-probability zones.

Calculates a Quality Score (Q) and M Count for each pattern, quantifying its consistency and reliability in real time.

Integrates multi-timeframe confirmation (MTF) to validate the signal alignment across timeframes such as M30 ↔ H1 ↔ H4.

Groups and filters results into probability clusters, showing only the strongest and most relevant convergence points.

⚙️ How It Works

A proprietary algorithm evaluates candle structures, price ranges, and symmetry between dynamic zones.

When the system recognizes a valid AMD configuration, it marks the manipulation point with a visual symbol that reflects its strength level (low, medium, or high).

Each signal can be confirmed across multiple timeframes, identifying the moment manipulation ends and distribution begins.

💡 Why Traders Choose It

Designed for institutional and professional traders working with liquidity, market structure, and manipulation logic.

Perfect for integration with PO3, BOS/CHOCH, Order Block, or FVG-based strategies.

Clean, minimalistic interface — no noisy lines or distracting visuals.

Automatic theme adaptation (light/dark mode) and full MetaTrader 5 compatibility.

📈 Recommended Uses

Confirm entry zones in confluence with liquidity breaks.

Anticipate reversal or continuation points in price action.

Identify institutional activity levels across multiple timeframes.

Enhance Smart Money Concepts or algorithmic trading frameworks.

⚡ Key Advantages

✅ Automatic detection of manipulation and real pivots.

✅ Quality and probability assessment per detected setup.

✅ Multi-timeframe confirmation and cluster filtering.

✅ Intuitive, lightweight, and highly adaptable to any symbol or timeframe.

🧠 In Summary

Manipulation Hunter translates complex institutional behavior into a clear, quantifiable visual language.

It’s a precision tool that helps you spot where the market reveals its true intentions — before the major move unfolds.