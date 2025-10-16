Manipulation Hunter AMD
- Indicatori
- Andres Emeric Araya Rivera
- Versione: 2.92
- Attivazioni: 5
🧭 Manipulation Hunter — Identify Market Convergence with Algorithmic Precision
Manipulation Hunter is an advanced indicator engineered to detect manipulation points, structural pivots, and price convergence zones before major directional moves occur.
Powered by a proprietary multi-variable algorithm based on AMD (Accumulation – Manipulation – Distribution) principles, it automatically analyzes price action to reveal key levels where structure, momentum, and institutional footprints align.
🔍 What It Does
-
Automatically scans thousands of candles to find statistically validated patterns marking the transition between market phases.
-
Detects accumulation and manipulation blocks, highlighting the precise moment where trend reversals or expansions begin.
-
Displays on-chart visual tags (“Qty”) summarizing the strength and frequency of each detected pattern, allowing traders to focus on high-probability zones.
-
Calculates a Quality Score (Q) and M Count for each pattern, quantifying its consistency and reliability in real time.
-
Integrates multi-timeframe confirmation (MTF) to validate the signal alignment across timeframes such as M30 ↔ H1 ↔ H4.
-
Groups and filters results into probability clusters, showing only the strongest and most relevant convergence points.
⚙️ How It Works
A proprietary algorithm evaluates candle structures, price ranges, and symmetry between dynamic zones.
When the system recognizes a valid AMD configuration, it marks the manipulation point with a visual symbol that reflects its strength level (low, medium, or high).
Each signal can be confirmed across multiple timeframes, identifying the moment manipulation ends and distribution begins.
💡 Why Traders Choose It
-
Designed for institutional and professional traders working with liquidity, market structure, and manipulation logic.
-
Perfect for integration with PO3, BOS/CHOCH, Order Block, or FVG-based strategies.
-
Clean, minimalistic interface — no noisy lines or distracting visuals.
-
Automatic theme adaptation (light/dark mode) and full MetaTrader 5 compatibility.
📈 Recommended Uses
-
Confirm entry zones in confluence with liquidity breaks.
-
Anticipate reversal or continuation points in price action.
-
Identify institutional activity levels across multiple timeframes.
-
Enhance Smart Money Concepts or algorithmic trading frameworks.
⚡ Key Advantages
✅ Automatic detection of manipulation and real pivots.
✅ Quality and probability assessment per detected setup.
✅ Multi-timeframe confirmation and cluster filtering.
✅ Intuitive, lightweight, and highly adaptable to any symbol or timeframe.
🧠 In Summary
Manipulation Hunter translates complex institutional behavior into a clear, quantifiable visual language.
It’s a precision tool that helps you spot where the market reveals its true intentions — before the major move unfolds.