Zigma Gold Grid EA

This EA is designed for traders seeking a systematic approach to trading Gold and managing their capital.





Strategy Overview :





This system employs a specialized Buy-Only Grid strategy designed to accumulate positions within a defined range, focusing on the potential for long-term upward trends in Gold (XAUUSD).When the price retraces or moves downwards (dips), the EA strategically places new Buy Limit orders within a grid structure, maintaining a fixed distance between orders and using a consistent Lot Size for each entry. The EA continuously manages this grid, setting a fixed Take Profit level to close the positions once the accumulated profit target is met. It actively creates and maintains pending orders across the grid and automatically cancels those that move beyond a specified operational range.

Once the EA has successfully executed trades, any generated gains can be managed and withdrawn at your discretion, without altering the base risk parameters of the portfolio.





Key Features:

Flexible Order Execution: The EA offers options to open Buy, Sell, or even both (Hedging) positions simultaneously.

The EA offers options to open Buy, Sell, or even both (Hedging) positions simultaneously. Customizable Grid Step: Define your preferred distance (in points) between each grid order.

Define your preferred distance (in points) between each grid order. Adjustable Grid Levels: Set the number of grid levels to accommodate anticipated price surges in one direction.

Set the number of grid levels to accommodate anticipated price surges in one direction. Lot Sizing: For larger portfolios, the Lot Size can be adjusted to proportionally increase profit.

For larger portfolios, the Lot Size can be adjusted to proportionally increase profit. Take Profit: Set your desired Take Profit distance (in points).

Set your desired Take Profit distance (in points). Pause Function: A button to pause the EA and delete all pending orders.

A button to pause the EA and delete all pending orders. Close Position Button: Manually close all open positions instantly.

Important Notes for Optimal Performance:

VPS Recommended: Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure continuous and stable operation of the EA 24/7. Backtesting Data: Data from Broker with 2 decimal points , where 1 point equals 0.01. Leverage: A leverage of 1:1000 is recommended for efficient margin management. Account Type: Consider trading with a Micro or Cent account to reduce initial capital requirements. Swap-Free Accounts: Trading with a Broker that offers swap-free accounts can further enhance profitability. Default Settings: For Gold/XAUUSD, use the provided default input parameters as a reliable starting point. Magic Number: Ensure the Magic Number is unique and not used by any other EA on the same account.

Risk Profile Recommended Capital Rationale Low Risk $25,000 Standard Port / $250 Micro Port This capital level is required to sustain the grid structure based on the most conservative settings and the system's maximum required grid distance to accommodate large fluctuations. Medium Risk $10,000 Standard Port / $100 Micro Port This is the minimum fund required for a default setting, designed to handle normal market volatility. High Risk $5,000 Standard Port / $50 Micro Port This setting is highly aggressive; the capital is intended only for short-term operations and may result in rapid loss of funds if market conditions are unfavorable.

LotSize Adjustment Guideline: If your capital significantly exceeds the minimum recommended amount for a chosen risk profile, you can increase the LotSize input from the base of 0.01.

Example: If your capital is $20,000 and choose the Medium Risk profile (we recommended $10,000), you can set the LotSize to 0.02 (doubling the LotSize for doubled capital, while maintaining the same risk ratio relative to capital).



