Spectrum Trend Pro

Spectrum Trend Pro MTF

Professional Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Analyzer

Spectrum Trend Pro MTF is a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want a clear, structured view of market direction across multiple timeframes.
It builds a full-spectrum map of the trend by analyzing dozens of moving averages — from fast intraday shifts to long-term momentum — and visualizes the overall sentiment in a compact on-chart dashboard.

Whether you’re trading trends, pullbacks, or reversals, Spectrum Trend Pro helps you see alignment between short and higher timeframes at a glance.

🔹 Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
    Instantly view trend strength and sentiment from M5 up to D1 (or any combination you choose).
    The dashboard displays a clean summary of bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions.

  • Advanced Moving Average Engine
    Up to 50 simultaneous MAs, smoothly distributed between your chosen start and end periods (2–200).
    Supports SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA methods with any price type.

  • Color-coded Spectrum Visualization
    Fast MAs (red–yellow) highlight short-term energy, while slower MAs (green–blue) reflect long-term structure.
    The result is a “heatmap” of momentum that’s easy to interpret visually.

  • Flexible Display Options
    Toggle fast or slow MAs, adjust line width, and fully customize panel colors, fonts, and layout.

  • Smart Sentiment Logic
    Calculates bullish and bearish MA percentages per timeframe and aggregates them into a clear overall rating — from Strong Bearish to Strong Bullish.

  • Optional Alerts
    Receive notifications when market sentiment reaches your defined bullish or bearish thresholds.

🧭 How to Use

  1. Apply the indicator to any chart or symbol.

  2. Choose your MA range (for example, 2–200 with 50 steps).

  3. Enable your preferred timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4, D1).

  4. Watch the MTF Dashboard for consensus alignment — when multiple timeframes turn green, trend confidence is high.

Perfect for traders who use trend-following EAs, manual strategies, or confluence-based systems.

⚙️ Input Flexibility

  • Start/End MA periods

  • MA type and price source

  • Custom line width and colors

  • Individual timeframe enable/disable

  • Dashboard size and positioning

  • Alert activation and sentiment thresholds

💡 Why Spectrum Trend Pro?

Because clarity matters.
Instead of switching between charts or stacking dozens of indicators, you get one clean interface that reveals the true structure of the market — across timeframes, at a glance.


