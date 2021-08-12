Spectrum Trend Pro
- Indicateurs
- Botond Ratonyi
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 20
Spectrum Trend Pro MTF
Professional Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Analyzer
Spectrum Trend Pro MTF is a powerful yet lightweight tool designed for traders who want a clear, structured view of market direction across multiple timeframes.
It builds a full-spectrum map of the trend by analyzing dozens of moving averages — from fast intraday shifts to long-term momentum — and visualizes the overall sentiment in a compact on-chart dashboard.
Whether you’re trading trends, pullbacks, or reversals, Spectrum Trend Pro helps you see alignment between short and higher timeframes at a glance.
🔹 Key Features
-
Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
Instantly view trend strength and sentiment from M5 up to D1 (or any combination you choose).
The dashboard displays a clean summary of bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions.
-
Advanced Moving Average Engine
Up to 50 simultaneous MAs, smoothly distributed between your chosen start and end periods (2–200).
Supports SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA methods with any price type.
-
Color-coded Spectrum Visualization
Fast MAs (red–yellow) highlight short-term energy, while slower MAs (green–blue) reflect long-term structure.
The result is a “heatmap” of momentum that’s easy to interpret visually.
-
Flexible Display Options
Toggle fast or slow MAs, adjust line width, and fully customize panel colors, fonts, and layout.
-
Smart Sentiment Logic
Calculates bullish and bearish MA percentages per timeframe and aggregates them into a clear overall rating — from Strong Bearish to Strong Bullish.
-
Optional Alerts
Receive notifications when market sentiment reaches your defined bullish or bearish thresholds.
🧭 How to Use
-
Apply the indicator to any chart or symbol.
-
Choose your MA range (for example, 2–200 with 50 steps).
-
Enable your preferred timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4, D1).
-
Watch the MTF Dashboard for consensus alignment — when multiple timeframes turn green, trend confidence is high.
Perfect for traders who use trend-following EAs, manual strategies, or confluence-based systems.
⚙️ Input Flexibility
-
Start/End MA periods
-
MA type and price source
-
Custom line width and colors
-
Individual timeframe enable/disable
-
Dashboard size and positioning
-
Alert activation and sentiment thresholds
💡 Why Spectrum Trend Pro?
Because clarity matters.
Instead of switching between charts or stacking dozens of indicators, you get one clean interface that reveals the true structure of the market — across timeframes, at a glance.