Geometric Laguerre Moving Average

Laguerre-Geometric Moving Average with Range Filter


This is the first Indicator I am uploading from my series of indicators, that I am using in my professional EAs.

Overview

The Laguerre-Geometric Moving Average indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that combines three sophisticated mathematical approaches to provide enhanced trend detection and market analysis. This hybrid indicator integrates the Laguerre Filter, Geometric Moving Average (GMA), and intelligent range filtering to deliver a comprehensive view of market conditions while adapting to changing market dynamics.

Core Components

1. Laguerre Filter

The Laguerre Filter is a low-lag digital filter that provides superior smoothing characteristics compared to traditional moving averages. It processes price data through four cascaded stages (L0, L1, L2, L3) to reduce noise while maintaining responsiveness to genuine price movements.

2. Geometric Moving Average (GMA)

The GMA calculates the geometric mean of prices over a specified period, providing a more balanced representation of price action that is less sensitive to extreme values compared to arithmetic averages.

3. Range Filter

An innovative filtering mechanism that identifies neutral market conditions. When market conditions fall within a specified range, the indicator switches to a filtered state, helping traders avoid false signals during sideways market movements.

Adaptive Intelligence System

The indicator features a sophisticated adaptive system that automatically adjusts its parameters based on real-time market conditions:

  • Volatility Detection: Monitors market volatility to adjust smoothing parameters
  • Trend Strength Analysis: Evaluates trending versus ranging market conditions
  • Dynamic Parameter Adjustment: Automatically modifies Laguerre gamma, GMA period, and hybrid ratios

Input Parameters

📊 Core Settings

Laguerre_Gamma (0.5 default)

  • Range: 0.1 to 0.9
  • Controls the smoothness of the Laguerre filter
  • Lower values (0.1-0.3): More responsive, suitable for short-term trading
  • Higher values (0.7-0.9): Smoother output, better for longer-term analysis

GMA_Period (20 default)

  • Range: 2 to 500
  • Defines the lookback period for Geometric Moving Average calculation
  • Lower values (5-10): Fast response for scalping strategies
  • Higher values (20-50): Smoother signals for swing trading

Hybrid_Ratio (0.5 default)

  • Range: 0.1 to 0.9
  • Controls the mixing ratio between Laguerre and GMA components
  • Lower values (0.1-0.3): Emphasizes GMA component (trend-following bias)
  • Higher values (0.7-0.9): Emphasizes Laguerre component (smoothing bias)

🔍 Range Filter

RangeFilter (true default)

  • Range: true/false
  • Master switch to enable/disable range-based filtering
  • When enabled, signals are filtered during neutral market conditions

🧠 Adaptive Intelligence Controls

Adaptive_Mode (true default)

  • Range: true/false
  • Master switch for all adaptive features
  • When disabled, uses fixed input parameters

Adaptive_Laguerre (true default)

  • Range: true/false
  • Enables automatic adjustment of Laguerre gamma based on market conditions
  • Increases smoothing during choppy markets
  • Increases responsiveness during trending markets

Adaptive_GMA (true default)

  • Range: true/false
  • Enables automatic adjustment of GMA period
  • Extends period during high volatility
  • Shortens period during strong trends

📈 Trend Detection System

Trend_Sensitivity (8 default)

  • Range: 3 to 50
  • Controls the patience of trend detection algorithm
  • Lower values (3-5): Quick trend changes, more signals
  • Higher values (15-20): Patient approach, fewer but more reliable signals

🎨 Display & Debug Options

Show_Debug_Info (false default)

  • Range: true/false
  • Enables detailed adaptation information in the terminal
  • Useful for optimization and understanding indicator behavior
  • Displays volatility, trend strength, and parameter adjustments

Signal Interpretation

Color Coding

  • Blue: Bullish trend detected
  • Red: Bearish trend detected
  • Gray: Range-filtered state (neutral market conditions)

Trading Applications

  • Trend Following: Use blue/red signals for directional bias
  • Range Trading: Gray signals indicate potential range-bound conditions
  • Risk Management: Gray periods suggest reduced position sizing or avoidance

Trading Tips & Usage Strategies

🎯 Basic Trading Strategies

Trend Following Strategy

  • Enter long positions when the line turns blue
  • Enter short positions when the line turns red
  • Exit or reduce positions when the line turns gray
  • Use higher timeframes (H4, Daily) for stronger signals

Range Trading Strategy

  • Focus on gray periods for potential reversal setups
  • Look for price bounces at support/resistance during gray signals
  • Use lower timeframes (M15, M30) for entry refinement
  • Avoid trending markets when using this approach

Confluence Trading

  • Combine with other indicators (RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands)
  • Wait for multiple confirmations before entering trades
  • Use price action patterns (pin bars, engulfing candles) for entries

⚙️ Parameter Optimization Tips

For Scalping (M1-M5 timeframes):

  • Laguerre_Gamma: 0.3-0.4 (more responsive)
  • GMA_Period: 8-12 (faster signals)
  • Trend_Sensitivity: 3-5 (quick reactions)
  • Enable all adaptive features

For Day Trading (M15-H1 timeframes):

  • Laguerre_Gamma: 0.5-0.6 (balanced)
  • GMA_Period: 20-25 (moderate smoothing)
  • Trend_Sensitivity: 8-10 (standard patience)
  • Keep default adaptive settings

For Swing Trading (H4-Daily timeframes):

  • Laguerre_Gamma: 0.7-0.8 (smoother)
  • GMA_Period: 30-40 (longer-term view)
  • Trend_Sensitivity: 15-20 (patient signals)
  • Consider disabling adaptive features for consistency

📊 Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Top-Down Approach:

  1. Check Daily chart for overall trend direction
  2. Use H4 for intermediate trend confirmation
  3. Enter on H1 or M15 when all timeframes align
  4. Gray signals on higher timeframes = caution on lower timeframes

Timeframe Hierarchy:

  • Daily: Primary trend direction
  • H4: Swing high/low identification
  • H1: Entry timing and management
  • M15: Precise entry points

🛡️ Risk Management Guidelines

Position Sizing:

  • Full size during strong blue/red signals with trend confirmation
  • Reduced size (50%) during trend transitions
  • Minimal size (25%) or avoid during gray periods
  • Never risk more than 2% per trade

Stop Loss Placement:

  • Below/above recent swing points during trending phases
  • Tighter stops during gray (filtered) periods
  • Use ATR-based stops for volatility adjustment
  • Move stops to breakeven after 1:1 reward-to-risk

Take Profit Strategies:

  • Scale out at key resistance/support levels
  • Use trailing stops during strong trends (blue/red)
  • Take profits quickly during gray periods
  • Target 2:1 or 3:1 reward-to-risk ratios

🔍 Market Condition Recognition

Trending Markets (Blue/Red dominant):

  • Hold positions longer
  • Use wider stops
  • Add to winning positions
  • Focus on breakout strategies

Ranging Markets (Gray frequent):

  • Take quick profits
  • Use tighter stops
  • Focus on mean reversion
  • Avoid breakout trades

Transitional Markets (Color changes frequent):

  • Reduce position sizes
  • Increase monitoring frequency
  • Focus on short-term trades
  • Wait for clearer signals

💡 Advanced Tips

Divergence Analysis:

  • Watch for price making new highs/lows while indicator doesn't
  • Bearish divergence: Price higher highs, indicator lower highs
  • Bullish divergence: Price lower lows, indicator higher lows
  • Divergences often precede trend changes

Volume Confirmation:

  • Combine with volume indicators
  • Strong trends should have volume support
  • Low volume during gray periods confirms ranging conditions
  • Volume spikes during color changes validate signals

News Event Management:

  • Avoid trading during high-impact news
  • Gray signals often appear before major announcements
  • Resume trading after market settles post-news
  • Use smaller positions during news-heavy periods

Technical Specifications

  • Indicator Type: Overlay indicator (displays on price chart)
  • Buffer Count: 10 internal calculation buffers
  • Plot Count: 1 color-coded line
  • Minimum Bars Required: Automatically calculated based on parameters
  • Performance: Optimized with fixed logging intervals to prevent terminal spam

Advanced Features

Market Regime Detection

The indicator automatically identifies three market conditions:

  1. Trending Markets: Reduced smoothing, increased responsiveness
  2. Choppy Markets: Increased smoothing, extended periods
  3. Balanced Markets: Standard parameter usage

Logging System

Features a sophisticated logging system with:

  • Throttled information output
  • Trend change notifications
  • Debug information with time-based intervals
  • Critical error reporting

This indicator represents a significant advancement in technical analysis, combining multiple mathematical approaches with adaptive intelligence to provide traders with a comprehensive market analysis tool suitable for various trading styles and market conditions.


Altri dall’autore
Apex EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
The Apex Daytrader EA —an advanced and safe trading solution designed for those who seek consistent and reliable results in the forex market without resorting to dangerous methods. This expert advisor combines sophisticated price action analysis with meticulously calibrated indicators, robust money management techniques, and dynamic exit strategies to navigate the complexities of the market. The price is an introductory price for the first month which is 349$, after the first month the price is
Kilimanjaro EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Experts
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
Taurus Swing EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
Powerful Price Action EA for MT4
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT4 version Package Contains: (Price includes both versions) SET files in Comment section. 1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader Money Management System: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters a
Autotrade Gold
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
This is a gold trader robot. Gold trading is very much different than forex trading because of many variables and sentiment differences about the assets. I created and coded a completely new algorithm for this strategy. The algorithm doesnt use any technical indicators or well known price action patterns. Based on all my testing and and analyzing the different kind of patterns and indicators i realized that, to make a unique gold trading strategy it is just not enough to combine existing tool
The Nomad Trader EA
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
This EA does not use martingale, averaging, grid, or any dangerous strategies. This EA is always using hard stop loss and take profit. Always use the set files I published in the comment section! More sets will come for wheat, gasoline, and other commodities) (All pairs were tested for 10 years with 99.9% every tick data, More come soon for minor and exotic pairs) Package Contains: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Mana
Viking EA MT4
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Get to know Our cutting-edge trading algorithm: The EA is currently working on 17 currency pairs on the H4 timeframe. Set files are provided in the comment sectio n, always use them! The recommended testing period is minimum 5 years since it is a long term EA. The EA has been tested for 10 years with high quality tick data + variable spread + commision + swap, and stress tested with extreme settings is quant analyzer's Monte Carlo analysis. You can see the full portfolio analysis in the screensh
Apex EA MT4
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
The Apex Daytrader EA —an advanced and safe trading solution designed for those who seek consistent and reliable results in the forex market without resorting to dangerous methods. This expert advisor combines sophisticated price action analysis with meticulously calibrated indicators, robust money management techniques, and dynamic exit strategies to navigate the complexities of the market. Once you bought the EA write me and I am going to add you to the private support and discussion group of
Leopard EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
This EA was researched and coded for years to come to life. It was tested with 99.9% tick data with spread swap and commission on all the currencies. The package includes fully tested and stress tested set files. Always use the latest set files from the comment section! Recommendations: Minimum 1000$ starting deposit VPS for better trading experience The set files are for H1 timeframe At least 1:10 leverage Introducing the Leopard EA for MT5: This Expert Advisor has been meticulously develop
Powerful Price Action EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT5 version Package Contains: (Price includes both versions) SET files in Comment section. 1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader Money Management System: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters ar
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
TheNomadTrader EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Always use the official set files from the comment section! Currently set files are available for the following currencies: EURUSD H4 USDJPY H4 NZDUSD H4 AUDUSD H4 CHFJPY H4 XAUUSD H4 More sets will come for wheat, gasoline, and other commodities) (All pairs were tested for 20 years with 99.9% every tick data, More come soon for minor and exotic pairs) Strategy: The strategy uses cutting edge technology to find the best entry signals and calculate if it fits into the database of statistics tha
Viking EA MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
Get to know Our cutting-edge trading algorithm: The EA is currently working on 17 currency pairs on the H4 timeframe. Set files are provided in the comment sectio n, always use them! The recommended testing period is minimum 5 years since it is a long term EA. The EA has been tested for 10 years with high quality tick data + variable spread + commision + swap, and stress tested with extreme settings is quant analyzer's Monte Carlo analysis. You can see the full portfolio analysis in the screensh
