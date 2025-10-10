Trend Exhaustion MT4

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
  %R TREND EXHAUSTION INDICATOR - USER GUIDE
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

The indicator displays three Williams %R lines (Fast, Slow, Average) 
in the range from 0 to -100 and generates visual signals when 
extreme zones are reached.

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  INDICATOR ZONES
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

  Overbought zone:     above -20 
  Middle zone:         from -20 to -80
  Oversold zone:       below -80

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  TRADING SIGNALS
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

ARROW UP (blue) - MAIN BUY SIGNAL
  Appears when both lines (Fast and Slow) simultaneously exit 
  the oversold zone. Indicates upward trend reversal, 
  exhaustion of downward movement.

ARROW DOWN (red) - MAIN SELL SIGNAL
  Appears when both lines simultaneously exit the overbought 
  zone. Indicates downward trend reversal, exhaustion of 
  upward movement.
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  WARNING SIGNALS
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  • Circle below - entry into oversold zone
  • Circle above - entry into overbought zone
  • Squares - continuation of stay in extreme zone
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  SIGNAL SEQUENCE
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  1.   CIRCLE appears       →  zone entry
  2.   SQUARES appear       →  pressure accumulation
  3.   ARROW appears        →  REVERSAL (enter trade)
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
  IMPORTANT
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Trade only on ARROWS up and down.
Circles and squares are warnings, NOT entry signals.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

