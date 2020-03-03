M5 Immediate M1 Adds EA

EMA31_144 M5 + M1 Adds – Advanced Gold Trading EA

EMA31_144 M5 + M1 Adds is a professional-grade MT5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want precise trend-based entries and flexible trade management on XAUUSD (Gold).

Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection: Combines M5 main trend signals with M1 additional entries for enhanced market responsiveness.

Dynamic Trade Management: Supports multiple position additions with configurable maximum positions, flexible lot sizing, and automatic adjustment based on account settings.

Supports multiple position additions with configurable maximum positions, flexible lot sizing, and automatic adjustment based on account settings. ATR-Based Volatility Filter: Filters trades in low-volatility periods to help reduce exposure during quiet market phases.

Trailing Stop & Risk Control: Built-in trailing stop mechanism for actively managing open positions, along with configurable stop loss and take profit levels.

Built-in trailing stop mechanism for actively managing open positions, along with configurable stop loss and take profit levels. Spread and Execution Awareness: Automatically avoids trading when spreads are too high, ensuring better order execution quality.

Customizable Alerts & Debugging: Optional notifications, logging, and debugging tools for monitoring EA behavior and performance.

Why Choose EMA31_144 M5 + M1 Adds?

Designed for XAUUSD but adaptable to other symbols.

Easy to configure: all parameters are exposed in the input panel.

Flexible and safe trade logic without overpromising results.

Professional-grade EA with advanced features for both beginner and experienced traders.

Note: This EA is a tool to assist with trade execution. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use with proper risk management.