M5 Immediate M1 Adds EA
- Experts
- Lei Tan Lei
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EMA31_144 M5 + M1 Adds – Advanced Gold Trading EA
EMA31_144 M5 + M1 Adds is a professional-grade MT5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want precise trend-based entries and flexible trade management on XAUUSD (Gold).
Key Features:
- Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection: Combines M5 main trend signals with M1 additional entries for enhanced market responsiveness.
- Dynamic Trade Management: Supports multiple position additions with configurable maximum positions, flexible lot sizing, and automatic adjustment based on account settings.
- ATR-Based Volatility Filter: Filters trades in low-volatility periods to help reduce exposure during quiet market phases.
- Trailing Stop & Risk Control: Built-in trailing stop mechanism for actively managing open positions, along with configurable stop loss and take profit levels.
- Spread and Execution Awareness: Automatically avoids trading when spreads are too high, ensuring better order execution quality.
- Customizable Alerts & Debugging: Optional notifications, logging, and debugging tools for monitoring EA behavior and performance.
Why Choose EMA31_144 M5 + M1 Adds?
- Designed for XAUUSD but adaptable to other symbols.
- Easy to configure: all parameters are exposed in the input panel.
- Flexible and safe trade logic without overpromising results.
- Professional-grade EA with advanced features for both beginner and experienced traders.
Note: This EA is a tool to assist with trade execution. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use with proper risk management.