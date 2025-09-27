Scalper Slayer V75

Slayer Scalper V75.

Slayer Scalper V75 is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for high-precision scalping. It uses a dynamic adaptive channel algorithm that identifies optimal entry and exit points on short timeframes.





Key Features:

Clear visual signals: Green arrows for buy and red arrows for sell.

Dynamic Channels: Upper and lower levels that automatically adjust to market volatility.

Configurable Parameters: Fully customizable Period (7) and Percentage (25%).

Anti-Noise Algorithm: Filters out false signals by analyzing historical highs and lows.

Professional Interface: Optimized design with a midnight blue background for extended trading sessions.

How it Works:

The indicator calculates dynamic support and resistance zones based on recent price periods. When the price touches the lower level of the channel, it generates a buy signal (green arrow). When it touches the upper level, it generates a sell signal (red arrow).





Ideal for: Scalping on synthetic indices, Forex, indices, and commodities. Especially effective on M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes.





Developed for professional traders.