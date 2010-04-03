CandleScope Pro
- Indicateurs
- Ayodeji Se Amodu
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator automatically detects and visually marks the most important bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns on your chart.
It highlights each detected pattern with arrows, labels, and optional colored boxes, and displays a summary panel with pattern counts.
Supported Bullish Patterns:
- Hammer
- Inverted Hammer
- Bullish Engulfing
- Morning Star
- Bullish Harami
- Bullish Pin Bar
Supported Bearish Patterns:
- Shooting Star
- Bearish Engulfing
- Gravestone Doji
- Evening Star
- Bearish Harami
- Bearish Pin Bar
Features:
- Customizable arrow symbols and colors for each pattern
- Optional label and box highlighting for detected candles
- Summary panel showing which patterns are currently detected and their counts
- Optimized for smooth performance
Usage:
- Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe
- Use the settings panel to enable/disable patterns, change colors, symbols, and display options
This tool helps traders quickly spot key reversal signals and make informed trading decisions based on price action.