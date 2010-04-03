Beepsticks Tick Direction Sound Indicator

# Beepsticks v1.92 – Extended Technical Description


Beepsticks:

- For those who want to rest their eyes and prefer to hear every tick! 

- For those who want to maintain control over the proper functioning of their trading platform and connection, even when they are unable to watch the screen for a period of time.


User Manual for Beepsticks v1.92 – Tick & Candle Direction Sound Alert Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Platform


---


## 1. Description


The `Beepsticks` indicator provides sound alerts on the MetaTrader 5 platform whenever the price changes. With each new tick:


- If the price increases – the “up” sound is played,

- If the price decreases – the “down” sound is played.


Additionally, a sound can be played for each new candle (bar), with separate sounds for rising and falling candles.


This allows you to monitor price movement and candle changes through sound without constantly staring at the screen.


---


## 2. Features & Configuration


Beepsticks offers flexible configuration through input parameters. All settings are available in the indicator’s Properties panel when attaching to a chart.


### **Indicator Input Parameters**


| Parameter Name         | Type                  | Description                                                                                   |

|----------------------- |---------------------- |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- |

| `Language`             | LanguageOptions enum  | Sets the button and status text language. Wide choice: English, Polish, Esperanto, etc.       |

| `Mode`                 | ModeOptions enum      | Operating mode: `MODE_TICK` (sound on tick), `MODE_BAR` (sound on candle), `MODE_TICK_BAR` (both). |

| `TickUpSound`          | TickUpSoundOptions    | Sound (from platform’s Sounds) for price increase on tick.                                    |

| `TickDownSound`        | TickDownSoundOptions  | Sound for price decrease on tick.                                                             |

| `CandleUpSound`        | CandleUpSoundOptions  | Sound for rising candle (close > open) on new bar.                                            |

| `CandleDownSound`      | CandleDownSoundOptions| Sound for falling candle (close < open) on new bar.                                           |

| `DojiSound`            | DojiSoundOptions      | Sound for doji candle (very small difference between open and close).                         |

| `DojiThreshold`        | double                | Absolute difference (in price units) between open and close considered “doji”.                |

| `SoundInterval`        | ENUM_TIMEFRAMES       | Timeframe for candle sounds (can be different from chart timeframe).                          |

| `BlockTickAfterCandle` | bool                  | If true, blocks tick sound briefly after a candle sound.                                      |

| `BlockTickSeconds`     | double                | How many seconds to block tick sound after a candle sound.                                    |

| `ButtonColor`          | color                 | Button background color.                                                                      |

| `ButtonTextColor`      | color                 | Button text color.                                                                            |

| `ButtonWidth`          | int                   | Button width in pixels.                                                                       |

| `ButtonHeight`         | int                   | Button height in pixels.                                                                      |

| `ButtonPosX`           | int                   | Button X position from left edge of chart (pixels).                                           |

| `ButtonPosY`           | int                   | Button Y position from top edge of chart (pixels).                                            |

| `ButtonFontSize`       | int                   | Font size for button.                                                                         |


---


### **Detailed Parameter Explanations**


#### **Language**

Sets the language for the ON/OFF button and status text. Wide range of choices including English, Polish, Esperanto, French, German, and many more. Switch by selecting from the dropdown.


#### **Mode**

- `MODE_TICK`: Play sound on every tick (price change).

- `MODE_BAR`: Play sound only when a new candle (bar) forms.

- `MODE_TICK_BAR`: Play sound on every tick AND at candle open/close.


#### **TickUpSound / TickDownSound**

Select which sound to play when price rises or falls on a tick. Choose from standard MetaTrader 5 sounds (e.g. `tick.wav`, `alert.wav`, `expert.wav`, etc.).


#### **CandleUpSound / CandleDownSound**

Set sounds for rising or falling candles (bars). Played when a new candle forms and its direction is determined.


#### **DojiSound / DojiThreshold**

- **DojiSound**: Sound played for a “doji” candle (open ≈ close).

- **DojiThreshold**: If `abs(open - close) <= DojiThreshold`, the candle is considered doji and triggers the DojiSound.


#### **SoundInterval**

Allows selection of the timeframe for candle-based sounds independent of the chart’s timeframe (e.g. play candle sounds on H1 bars even if chart is M1).


#### **BlockTickAfterCandle / BlockTickSeconds**

- If enabled, suppresses tick sounds for a short period after a candle sound is played (avoids overlapping audio).

- Block duration is set by `BlockTickSeconds`.


#### **ButtonColor / ButtonTextColor / ButtonWidth / ButtonHeight / ButtonFontSize / ButtonPosX / ButtonPosY**

Customize the appearance and position of the ON/OFF button displayed on the chart.


---


### **Sound File Selection**


- You can only select from standard MetaTrader 5 sound files (e.g. `alert.wav`, `expert.wav`, `tick.wav`, etc.) present in the platform’s `Sounds` directory.

- No user file upload or custom sound support is available in this version.

- If a selected sound is missing, an error is logged in the MetaTrader terminal log.


---


### **Interface Controls**


- **ON/OFF Button:**  

  Appears on the chart; click to toggle the indicator’s sound alerts.

- **Button Labels:**  

  - English: “Sound: ON” / “Sound: OFF”

  - Polish: “Dźwięk: wł.” / “Dźwięk: wył.”

- **Button Position and Appearance:**  

  Controlled via input parameters.


---


### **Example Use Cases**


- **Rest your eyes:** Hear every market move without watching the screen.

- **Monitor high volatility:** Audible feedback for every tick or candle.

- **Customize sounds:** Assign different sounds for up/down ticks or candles, or use the same sound for all events.


---


## 3. Benefits


- No more silent charts – every movement gets a voice.

- Give your eyes a break – you don’t need to watch the screen constantly.

- Stay focused or do something else while still staying informed.

- Supports faster recognition of direction and price behavior.

- Especially helpful during high volatility or increased market activity.

- Relieves mental pressure and helps maintain awareness.


### Additional Advantage: Detecting Platform Interruptions


The indicator helps identify interruptions in the functioning of the MetaTrader 5 platform, such as a platform freeze or loss of internet connection.  

These events manifest as a sudden absence of sound signals from the indicator.


This feature is especially useful when you are unable to visually monitor the platform for a period of time but still want to maintain control over your trading environment.  

If you notice that the expected sound signals stop, it can serve as an immediate alert to possible issues with the platform or connection, allowing you to take timely action.


---


## 4. Important Technical Notes & Warnings


- **MetaTrader 5 can only play one sound at a time.**  

  Other alerts (from EA, system notifications, etc.) may be muted, interrupted, or cut off during playback.

- **If the selected sound file is missing or cannot be played, an error message will be printed in the MetaTrader log.**

- **SoundInterval** parameter allows you to play candle sounds on any timeframe, regardless of chart.

- **Synchronization:**  

  Candle sounds are always aligned to the platform timeframes; no risk of time drift.

- **BlockTickAfterCandle** prevents audio overlap during rapid market changes.


### Technical Note: Candle Sound Playback and Limitations


Due to the fact that individual price changes (ticks) can occur relatively frequently, it is common for the candle sound (bar sound) not to be played as intended. This can happen because sounds may overlap, be interrupted, or otherwise prevented from playing correctly due to technical constraints of MetaTrader 5 (such as only one sound playing at a time, or rapid tick activity interrupting a candle sound).


This situation may occur quite often, especially during periods of high market activity or volatility.


**Therefore, candle sounds should be treated as a secondary, auxiliary notification subject to a higher risk of error and frequent disruptions.**  

They provide additional information, but cannot be relied upon for perfect accuracy or consistency.


Some features and settings described in this manual (such as blocking tick sounds after a candle sound) help minimize this issue.  

Users are strongly encouraged to read the manual thoroughly and to experiment with different settings to find the configuration that best suits their needs and trading style.


### Disclaimer Regarding Settings and Platform Operation


The program allows for a wide range of user-configurable settings. The author does not accept responsibility for any problems related to the functioning of the MetaTrader platform, any specific chart, or other software installed on the device, nor for the operating system on which the indicator is used, resulting from the use of particular settings.


The author also disclaims liability for any errors in the indicator's operation that may arise from the chosen settings, or from conflicts with other settings or programs running on the platform.  

While the indicator has been tested, it is not possible to guarantee that technical problems will never occur. Issues such as data loss, platform crashes, unexpected shutdowns, freezing of the platform, charts, or the indicator itself, or other similar situations may occur in certain cases.


By using the Beepsticks indicator, the user acknowledges and accepts these risks and waives any claims against the author arising from such situations.


### Disclaimer Regarding Language Versions for the Button


The author has made an effort to provide a wider variety of language versions for the indicator's ON/OFF button as a pleasant enhancement. However, the author does not guarantee that the translations are entirely accurate or that the button text will display correctly on every user's device.


These multilingual features are considered secondary and auxiliary.  

Therefore, the author kindly asks for understanding in case the button descriptions are inaccurate, contain linguistic errors, or do not display properly.


If you notice any problems or wish to assist the author in improving the quality of the descriptions, you are warmly invited to send feedback via email.



### Important Notice Regarding Standard Sound Files


The indicator assumes that the MetaTrader 5 platform where it is running contains all standard sound files located in the appropriate `Sounds` directory.  

If these sound files have been removed, renamed, replaced, or otherwise modified, the indicator may fail to play sounds, may not function correctly, or could even cause critical issues such as the indicator freezing or shutting down, the chart freezing, or in rare cases, the entire platform becoming unresponsive.


Users are strongly advised not to delete, rename, or alter the standard sound files provided with the MetaTrader platform.  

Any such modifications may result in instability, loss of functionality, or unexpected technical problems when using the Beepsticks indicator.


---


## 5. Installation Guide


1. Copy the `Beepsticks_v1.92.mq5` file to:  

   `MQL5\Indicators\`

2. Launch or restart your MetaTrader 5 platform.

3. In the “Navigator” window, locate the “Beepsticks” indicator and drag it onto your chart.

4. Set your desired configuration:

   - Choose sound files from the dropdowns,

   - Select language,

   - Adjust button position and appearance.


Done!


---


## 6. Disclaimer & Terms of Use


This indicator is provided as a helpful tool only.


- The author accepts **no responsibility** for financial losses, misinterpretation of signals, or trading decisions made while using this tool.

- The indicator may not work properly in all conditions, especially when other sound-based tools are also active.

- Use at your own risk.


**By installing or running the indicator, you accept these terms. If you do not agree, do not install or use the Beepsticks indicator.**


### Notice Regarding Documentation Currency and Accuracy


Due to possible updates and changes in the program code, the author reserves the right not to update certain parts of this description immediately or continuously.  

As a result, there may be some differences between the documentation and the actual state of the indicator, including its features, functionality, or user interface.


Such discrepancies may also arise from accidental mistakes, omissions, or technical errors in the documentation.


**The author does not accept responsibility for any damages or losses that may result for the user from such differences or errors in the documentation.**


This documentation is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a guarantee of completeness, accuracy, or ongoing relevance.  

Users are encouraged to consult the most recent version of the indicator and to use their own discretion when relying on documentation and descriptions.


By using the Beepsticks indicator, the user acknowledges and accepts that the documentation may not accurately reflect the current state of the program and waives any claims against the author arising from such discrepancies.

---


## 7. FAQ


### **Candle Sound Timeframe vs. Chart Timeframe**


**Q:** If I set the candle sound interval (`SoundInterval`) to a different timeframe than my chart, will the indicator and chart get out of sync?  

**A:**  

No, you do not have to worry about time drift or mismatches. Candle sound events are always triggered by the precise opening time of bars in the selected `SoundInterval` timeframe, aligned to the broker’s server time.


### **Will the program continue to be developed?**


**A:**  

Yes, updates and improvements are planned.


### **How can I contact the author?**


**A:**  

For feedback, questions, or support, email: Paweł Albert Jelec, beepsticks@comf.pl


---


## 8. Complete List of Input Parameters (Quick Reference)


| Parameter               | Type                  | Example Value           | Description                                                  |

|-------------------------|-----------------------|-------------------------|--------------------------------------------------------------|

| `Language`              | LanguageOptions enum  | English                 | Button language                                              |

| `Mode`                  | ModeOptions enum      | MODE_TICK               | Sound mode (Tick, Candle, Tick+Candle)                       |

| `TickUpSound`           | TickUpSoundOptions    | TICKUP_SOUND_TICK       | Sound for tick up                                            |

| `TickDownSound`         | TickDownSoundOptions  | TICKDOWN_SOUND_EXPERT   | Sound for tick down                                          |

| `CandleUpSound`         | CandleUpSoundOptions  | CANDLEUP_SOUND_NEWS     | Sound for candle up                                          |

| `CandleDownSound`       | CandleDownSoundOptions| CANDLEDOWN_SOUND_ALERT2 | Sound for candle down                                        |

| `DojiSound`             | DojiSoundOptions      | DOJI_SOUND_NONE         | Sound for doji candle                                        |

| `DojiThreshold`         | double                | 0.0001                  | Open/close difference for doji                               |

| `SoundInterval`         | ENUM_TIMEFRAMES       | PERIOD_CURRENT          | Timeframe for candle sounds                                  |

| `BlockTickAfterCandle`  | bool                  | true                    | Block tick sound after candle sound                          |

| `BlockTickSeconds`      | double                | 1.0                     | Seconds to block tick sound                                  |

| `ButtonColor`           | color                 | clrSilver               | Button background color                                      |

| `ButtonTextColor`       | color                 | clrBlack                | Button text color                                            |

| `ButtonWidth`           | int                   | 120                     | Button width (pixels)                                        |

| `ButtonHeight`          | int                   | 25                      | Button height (pixels)                                       |

| `ButtonPosX`            | int                   | 100                     | Button position X (pixels from left)                         |

| `ButtonPosY`            | int                   | 20                      | Button position Y (pixels from top)                          |

| `ButtonFontSize`        | int                   | 12                      | Button font size                                             |


---


**End of Technical Description**


Prodotti consigliati
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Su MetaTrader, tracciare più   linee orizzontali   e monitorare i rispettivi livelli di prezzo può essere un’attività noiosa. Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente più linee orizzontali a intervalli uguali per impostare avvisi di prezzo, tracciare livelli di supporto e resistenza, e per altri usi manuali. Questo indicatore è perfetto per i trader Forex alle prime armi che cercano opportunità per ottenere profitti rapidi tramite acquisto e vendita. Le linee orizzontali aiutano a identificare
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicatori
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicatori
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Adaptive Trend Lines
Henri Salvatore Bigatti
4.76 (25)
Indicatori
This indicator shows the TLH and TLL and some trendlines that allow us to estimate the trend of market.  It also shows the values of the angles of the lines in percentage in points (pip) , the standard deviation, and the trend of each line, and when it breaks the lines of support and resistance (TLH and TLL). And finally, it also shows the points identified as supports and resistances through the fractal algorithm in the graph. The high and low trend lines are supported by the highs and lows, th
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicatori
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
Diamond Pattern Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Diamond Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Diamond Pattern Indicator is part of the MetaTrader 5 tools designed to detect diamond chart patterns. These patterns help traders anticipate potential trend reversals. In chart areas that are more interpretable for traders, the indicator suggests trade ideas by identifying these formations. A  Bullish Diamond Pattern  typically appears at the end of a downtrend, signaling a possible upward reversal. Conversely, a  Bearish Diamond Pattern  forms at
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicatori
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
MTF Trend Map
Lù Hirata
Indicatori
“Voglio verificare la direzione del trend sui timeframe superiori, ma cambiare continuamente il timeframe del grafico è fastidioso…” Per te esiste questo prodotto!! Trend Map Panoramica del prodotto Questo strumento registra la direzione del trend in ogni timeframe (o in ogni struttura frattale) e la visualizza sempre sul grafico. Anche se cambi il timeframe, il pannello resta visibile, ideale per chi guarda spesso il grafico cambiando timeframe. Puoi così verificare rapidamente la direzione del
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicatori
L'indicatore DYJ BoS identifica e contrassegna automaticamente gli elementi essenziali dei cambiamenti nella struttura del mercato, tra cui: Breakout of Structure (BoS): rilevato quando il prezzo effettua una mossa significativa, rompendo un precedente punto di struttura. Segna possibili linee di tendenza al rialzo e al ribasso (UP e DN, ovvero nuovi massimi e nuovi minimi continui) e una volta che il prezzo sfonda queste linee, segna frecce rosse (ORSO) e verdi (TORO) Il BoS si verifica sol
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
Indicatori
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicatori
Descrizione:  siamo felici di presentare il nostro nuovo indicatore gratuito basato su uno degli indicatori professionali e popolari nel mercato forex (PSAR) questo indicatore è una nuova modifica sull'indicatore SAR parabolico originale, nell'indicatore pro SAR puoi vedere l'incrocio tra i punti e il grafico dei prezzi, questo il crossover non è un segnale ma parla del potenziale di fine movimento, puoi iniziare a comprare con un nuovo punto blu e posizionare lo stop loss un atr prima del pri
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Doctor Edge Strategy Range Breakout Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
Indicatori
Doctor Edge Strategy Pro – Range & Breakout Zones Doctor Edge Strategy Pro is a professional indicator designed to simplify market reading based on range and breakout zones. It combines concepts of Price Action, ICT, and Smart Money Concepts, providing an automated and precise approach for traders of synthetic indices, cryptocurrencies, and Forex pairs. How It Works Doctor Edge Strategy Pro automatically draws on the chart: The range zone (lateral accumulation); The upper breakout zone (gr
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Indicatori
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicatori
Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT5 This Indicator graphs lines at the possible support and resistance points of the selected asset. it works in multiple temporalities. allows you to configure: Color of the lines. Width of the lines. Type of lines. When the indicator begins its operation, it analyzes the supports and resistances of higher levels for the temporality in which it is working.
Advanced Economic Calendar
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Indicatore Calendario Economico Avanzato Questo indicatore mostra direttamente sul grafico tutti gli eventi economici futuri rilevanti per la coppia o lo strumento selezionato, permettendo di anticipare i momenti di maggiore volatilità e pianificare le proprie strategie con precisione. Funzionalità principali Visualizzazione degli eventi futuri fino a 5 giorni avanti (configurabile). Filtraggio per impatto della notizia (alto, medio, basso). Possibilità di scegliere se mostrare linee verticali s
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (66)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (52)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
Questo cruscotto mostra gli ultimi   pattern armonici   disponibili per i simboli selezionati, in modo da risparmiare tempo ed essere più efficienti /   versione MT4 . Indicatore gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonne dell'indicatore Symbol :   vengono visualizzati i simboli selezionati Trend:   rialzista o ribassista Pattern:   tipo di pattern (gartley, butterfly, bat, crab, shark, cypher o ABCD) Entry:   prezzo di ingresso SL:   prezzo di stop loss TP1:   1 prezzo di take profit TP2:
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
Indicatori
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione