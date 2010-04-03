Beepsticks Tick Direction Sound Indicator

# Beepsticks v1.92 – Extended Technical Description





Beepsticks:

- For those who want to rest their eyes and prefer to hear every tick!

- For those who want to maintain control over the proper functioning of their trading platform and connection, even when they are unable to watch the screen for a period of time.





User Manual for Beepsticks v1.92 – Tick & Candle Direction Sound Alert Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Platform





---





## 1. Description





The `Beepsticks` indicator provides sound alerts on the MetaTrader 5 platform whenever the price changes. With each new tick:





- If the price increases – the “up” sound is played,

- If the price decreases – the “down” sound is played.





Additionally, a sound can be played for each new candle (bar), with separate sounds for rising and falling candles.





This allows you to monitor price movement and candle changes through sound without constantly staring at the screen.





---





## 2. Features & Configuration





Beepsticks offers flexible configuration through input parameters. All settings are available in the indicator’s Properties panel when attaching to a chart.





### **Indicator Input Parameters**





| Parameter Name | Type | Description |

|----------------------- |---------------------- |---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- |

| `Language` | LanguageOptions enum | Sets the button and status text language. Wide choice: English, Polish, Esperanto, etc. |

| `Mode` | ModeOptions enum | Operating mode: `MODE_TICK` (sound on tick), `MODE_BAR` (sound on candle), `MODE_TICK_BAR` (both). |

| `TickUpSound` | TickUpSoundOptions | Sound (from platform’s Sounds) for price increase on tick. |

| `TickDownSound` | TickDownSoundOptions | Sound for price decrease on tick. |

| `CandleUpSound` | CandleUpSoundOptions | Sound for rising candle (close > open) on new bar. |

| `CandleDownSound` | CandleDownSoundOptions| Sound for falling candle (close < open) on new bar. |

| `DojiSound` | DojiSoundOptions | Sound for doji candle (very small difference between open and close). |

| `DojiThreshold` | double | Absolute difference (in price units) between open and close considered “doji”. |

| `SoundInterval` | ENUM_TIMEFRAMES | Timeframe for candle sounds (can be different from chart timeframe). |

| `BlockTickAfterCandle` | bool | If true, blocks tick sound briefly after a candle sound. |

| `BlockTickSeconds` | double | How many seconds to block tick sound after a candle sound. |

| `ButtonColor` | color | Button background color. |

| `ButtonTextColor` | color | Button text color. |

| `ButtonWidth` | int | Button width in pixels. |

| `ButtonHeight` | int | Button height in pixels. |

| `ButtonPosX` | int | Button X position from left edge of chart (pixels). |

| `ButtonPosY` | int | Button Y position from top edge of chart (pixels). |

| `ButtonFontSize` | int | Font size for button. |





---





### **Detailed Parameter Explanations**





#### **Language**

Sets the language for the ON/OFF button and status text. Wide range of choices including English, Polish, Esperanto, French, German, and many more. Switch by selecting from the dropdown.





#### **Mode**

- `MODE_TICK`: Play sound on every tick (price change).

- `MODE_BAR`: Play sound only when a new candle (bar) forms.

- `MODE_TICK_BAR`: Play sound on every tick AND at candle open/close.





#### **TickUpSound / TickDownSound**

Select which sound to play when price rises or falls on a tick. Choose from standard MetaTrader 5 sounds (e.g. `tick.wav`, `alert.wav`, `expert.wav`, etc.).





#### **CandleUpSound / CandleDownSound**

Set sounds for rising or falling candles (bars). Played when a new candle forms and its direction is determined.





#### **DojiSound / DojiThreshold**

- **DojiSound**: Sound played for a “doji” candle (open ≈ close).

- **DojiThreshold**: If `abs(open - close) <= DojiThreshold`, the candle is considered doji and triggers the DojiSound.





#### **SoundInterval**

Allows selection of the timeframe for candle-based sounds independent of the chart’s timeframe (e.g. play candle sounds on H1 bars even if chart is M1).





#### **BlockTickAfterCandle / BlockTickSeconds**

- If enabled, suppresses tick sounds for a short period after a candle sound is played (avoids overlapping audio).

- Block duration is set by `BlockTickSeconds`.





#### **ButtonColor / ButtonTextColor / ButtonWidth / ButtonHeight / ButtonFontSize / ButtonPosX / ButtonPosY**

Customize the appearance and position of the ON/OFF button displayed on the chart.





---





### **Sound File Selection**





- You can only select from standard MetaTrader 5 sound files (e.g. `alert.wav`, `expert.wav`, `tick.wav`, etc.) present in the platform’s `Sounds` directory.

- No user file upload or custom sound support is available in this version.

- If a selected sound is missing, an error is logged in the MetaTrader terminal log.





---





### **Interface Controls**





- **ON/OFF Button:**

Appears on the chart; click to toggle the indicator’s sound alerts.

- **Button Labels:**

- English: “Sound: ON” / “Sound: OFF”

- Polish: “Dźwięk: wł.” / “Dźwięk: wył.”

- **Button Position and Appearance:**

Controlled via input parameters.





---





### **Example Use Cases**





- **Rest your eyes:** Hear every market move without watching the screen.

- **Monitor high volatility:** Audible feedback for every tick or candle.

- **Customize sounds:** Assign different sounds for up/down ticks or candles, or use the same sound for all events.





---





## 3. Benefits





- No more silent charts – every movement gets a voice.

- Give your eyes a break – you don’t need to watch the screen constantly.

- Stay focused or do something else while still staying informed.

- Supports faster recognition of direction and price behavior.

- Especially helpful during high volatility or increased market activity.

- Relieves mental pressure and helps maintain awareness.





### Additional Advantage: Detecting Platform Interruptions





The indicator helps identify interruptions in the functioning of the MetaTrader 5 platform, such as a platform freeze or loss of internet connection.

These events manifest as a sudden absence of sound signals from the indicator.





This feature is especially useful when you are unable to visually monitor the platform for a period of time but still want to maintain control over your trading environment.

If you notice that the expected sound signals stop, it can serve as an immediate alert to possible issues with the platform or connection, allowing you to take timely action.





---





## 4. Important Technical Notes & Warnings





- **MetaTrader 5 can only play one sound at a time.**

Other alerts (from EA, system notifications, etc.) may be muted, interrupted, or cut off during playback.

- **If the selected sound file is missing or cannot be played, an error message will be printed in the MetaTrader log.**

- **SoundInterval** parameter allows you to play candle sounds on any timeframe, regardless of chart.

- **Synchronization:**

Candle sounds are always aligned to the platform timeframes; no risk of time drift.

- **BlockTickAfterCandle** prevents audio overlap during rapid market changes.





### Technical Note: Candle Sound Playback and Limitations





Due to the fact that individual price changes (ticks) can occur relatively frequently, it is common for the candle sound (bar sound) not to be played as intended. This can happen because sounds may overlap, be interrupted, or otherwise prevented from playing correctly due to technical constraints of MetaTrader 5 (such as only one sound playing at a time, or rapid tick activity interrupting a candle sound).





This situation may occur quite often, especially during periods of high market activity or volatility.





**Therefore, candle sounds should be treated as a secondary, auxiliary notification subject to a higher risk of error and frequent disruptions.**

They provide additional information, but cannot be relied upon for perfect accuracy or consistency.





Some features and settings described in this manual (such as blocking tick sounds after a candle sound) help minimize this issue.

Users are strongly encouraged to read the manual thoroughly and to experiment with different settings to find the configuration that best suits their needs and trading style.





### Disclaimer Regarding Settings and Platform Operation





The program allows for a wide range of user-configurable settings. The author does not accept responsibility for any problems related to the functioning of the MetaTrader platform, any specific chart, or other software installed on the device, nor for the operating system on which the indicator is used, resulting from the use of particular settings.





The author also disclaims liability for any errors in the indicator's operation that may arise from the chosen settings, or from conflicts with other settings or programs running on the platform.

While the indicator has been tested, it is not possible to guarantee that technical problems will never occur. Issues such as data loss, platform crashes, unexpected shutdowns, freezing of the platform, charts, or the indicator itself, or other similar situations may occur in certain cases.





By using the Beepsticks indicator, the user acknowledges and accepts these risks and waives any claims against the author arising from such situations.





### Disclaimer Regarding Language Versions for the Button





The author has made an effort to provide a wider variety of language versions for the indicator's ON/OFF button as a pleasant enhancement. However, the author does not guarantee that the translations are entirely accurate or that the button text will display correctly on every user's device.





These multilingual features are considered secondary and auxiliary.

Therefore, the author kindly asks for understanding in case the button descriptions are inaccurate, contain linguistic errors, or do not display properly.





If you notice any problems or wish to assist the author in improving the quality of the descriptions, you are warmly invited to send feedback via email.









### Important Notice Regarding Standard Sound Files





The indicator assumes that the MetaTrader 5 platform where it is running contains all standard sound files located in the appropriate `Sounds` directory.

If these sound files have been removed, renamed, replaced, or otherwise modified, the indicator may fail to play sounds, may not function correctly, or could even cause critical issues such as the indicator freezing or shutting down, the chart freezing, or in rare cases, the entire platform becoming unresponsive.





Users are strongly advised not to delete, rename, or alter the standard sound files provided with the MetaTrader platform.

Any such modifications may result in instability, loss of functionality, or unexpected technical problems when using the Beepsticks indicator.





---





## 5. Installation Guide





1. Copy the `Beepsticks_v1.92.mq5` file to:

`MQL5\Indicators\`

2. Launch or restart your MetaTrader 5 platform.

3. In the “Navigator” window, locate the “Beepsticks” indicator and drag it onto your chart.

4. Set your desired configuration:

- Choose sound files from the dropdowns,

- Select language,

- Adjust button position and appearance.





Done!





---





## 6. Disclaimer & Terms of Use





This indicator is provided as a helpful tool only.





- The author accepts **no responsibility** for financial losses, misinterpretation of signals, or trading decisions made while using this tool.

- The indicator may not work properly in all conditions, especially when other sound-based tools are also active.

- Use at your own risk.





**By installing or running the indicator, you accept these terms. If you do not agree, do not install or use the Beepsticks indicator.**





### Notice Regarding Documentation Currency and Accuracy





Due to possible updates and changes in the program code, the author reserves the right not to update certain parts of this description immediately or continuously.

As a result, there may be some differences between the documentation and the actual state of the indicator, including its features, functionality, or user interface.





Such discrepancies may also arise from accidental mistakes, omissions, or technical errors in the documentation.





**The author does not accept responsibility for any damages or losses that may result for the user from such differences or errors in the documentation.**





This documentation is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a guarantee of completeness, accuracy, or ongoing relevance.

Users are encouraged to consult the most recent version of the indicator and to use their own discretion when relying on documentation and descriptions.





By using the Beepsticks indicator, the user acknowledges and accepts that the documentation may not accurately reflect the current state of the program and waives any claims against the author arising from such discrepancies.

---





## 7. FAQ





### **Candle Sound Timeframe vs. Chart Timeframe**





**Q:** If I set the candle sound interval (`SoundInterval`) to a different timeframe than my chart, will the indicator and chart get out of sync?

**A:**

No, you do not have to worry about time drift or mismatches. Candle sound events are always triggered by the precise opening time of bars in the selected `SoundInterval` timeframe, aligned to the broker’s server time.





### **Will the program continue to be developed?**





**A:**

Yes, updates and improvements are planned.





### **How can I contact the author?**





**A:**

For feedback, questions, or support, email: Paweł Albert Jelec, beepsticks@comf.pl





---





## 8. Complete List of Input Parameters (Quick Reference)





| Parameter | Type | Example Value | Description |

|-------------------------|-----------------------|-------------------------|--------------------------------------------------------------|

| `Language` | LanguageOptions enum | English | Button language |

| `Mode` | ModeOptions enum | MODE_TICK | Sound mode (Tick, Candle, Tick+Candle) |

| `TickUpSound` | TickUpSoundOptions | TICKUP_SOUND_TICK | Sound for tick up |

| `TickDownSound` | TickDownSoundOptions | TICKDOWN_SOUND_EXPERT | Sound for tick down |

| `CandleUpSound` | CandleUpSoundOptions | CANDLEUP_SOUND_NEWS | Sound for candle up |

| `CandleDownSound` | CandleDownSoundOptions| CANDLEDOWN_SOUND_ALERT2 | Sound for candle down |

| `DojiSound` | DojiSoundOptions | DOJI_SOUND_NONE | Sound for doji candle |

| `DojiThreshold` | double | 0.0001 | Open/close difference for doji |

| `SoundInterval` | ENUM_TIMEFRAMES | PERIOD_CURRENT | Timeframe for candle sounds |

| `BlockTickAfterCandle` | bool | true | Block tick sound after candle sound |

| `BlockTickSeconds` | double | 1.0 | Seconds to block tick sound |

| `ButtonColor` | color | clrSilver | Button background color |

| `ButtonTextColor` | color | clrBlack | Button text color |

| `ButtonWidth` | int | 120 | Button width (pixels) |

| `ButtonHeight` | int | 25 | Button height (pixels) |

| `ButtonPosX` | int | 100 | Button position X (pixels from left) |

| `ButtonPosY` | int | 20 | Button position Y (pixels from top) |

| `ButtonFontSize` | int | 12 | Button font size |





---





**End of Technical Description**