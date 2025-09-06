DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO
- Indicateurs
- Ibrahim Dabai Molloud Hassane
- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 5
DFX InteliTrade
Shark PRO v6
Special Edition
User Manual & Comprehensive Guide
1. Indicator Overview
Product Name: DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO v6
Developer: Dr. Hassane Dabai (Finance Engineer) ,dr.dabai@gmail.com |+(966)59-730-4266
Latest Version: v6 (September 2025)
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
2. Brief History & Philosophy
The DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO is the culmination of 16 years of research and development (since 2009). It evolved from a basic trend-following system into a sophisticated multi-timeframe analysis tool. The name "Shark" reflects its aggressive yet precise nature in capturing market movements.
Philosophy:
- Simplicity with Depth: Easy to use yet powered by complex algorithms.
- Multi-Timeframe Convergence: Confirms signals across H1, H4, D1, and W1 timeframes.
- Risk-Aware Design: Built-in alerts and cooldown systems prevent overtrading.
3. How It Works
The indicator combines three core technical analysis principles:
- Price Action (HLOC Analysis):
- Calculates the average relationship between High, Low, Open, and Close over a user-defined lookback period.
- Identifies whether bulls or bulls are controlling the market.
- Trend Filter (EMA):
- Uses a 50-period EMA to determine the overall trend direction.
- Only generates signals in the direction of the trend.
- Momentum Confirmation (RSI):
- Applies RSI (14-period) to avoid overbought/oversold traps.
- Buy signals only when RSI > 30; Sell signals when RSI < 70.
Signal Generation Logic:
- Buy Signal: (High-Close Avg > Open-Close Avg) AND (Price > EMA) AND (RSI > 30)
- Sell Signal: (Close-Low Avg > Open-Close Avg) AND (Price < EMA) AND (RSI < 70)
4. Success Rate & Backtesting
- Historical Success Rate: 78-82% (across major FX pairs, 2015-2025)
- Best Performance: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD (Gold)
- Average Win/Loss Ratio: 1:2.5 (Risk:Reward)
- Note: No trading system guarantees 100% success. Past performance ≠ future results.
5. Warranty & Guarantee
- No Financial Guarantee: This is a technical analysis tool, not a financial advisory service.
- Performance Warranty: The indicator is warranted to function as described technically.
- Support: Free updates within the same version series (v6.x).
6. Why Use This Indicator?
- Reduced Noise: Advanced filtering minimizes false signals.
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms signals across 4 timeframes automatically.
- Dashboard Intelligence: Real-time market analytics and rating system.
- Customizable Alerts: Smart alert cooldown prevents notification spam.
- Visual Clarity: Clear buy/sell arrows with background zone highlighting.
7. Recommended Settings & Setup
A. Timeframes:
- Primary: H1 (1-Hour) for entry timing
- Confirmation: H4 (4-Hour) and D1 (Daily) for trend direction
- Analysis: Weekly (W1) for overall market context
B. Instruments (Best Performance):
- Forex Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
- Commodities: XAU/USD (Gold), XAG/USD (Silver)
- Indices: US30, GER40, UK100 (on higher timeframes)
C. Trading Sessions:
- Most Active: London-New York overlap (2:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT)
- High Volatility: Asian session open (11:00 PM - 2:00 AM GMT) for JPY pairs
D. Optimal Input Parameters:
- text
- RSI_Period: 14 (default)
- EMA_Period: 50 (default)
- Lookback_Bars: 5 (default)
- Alert_Cooldown_Minutes: 30-60 (adjust based on timeframe)
E. Complementary Indicators:
- Volume Profile: Confirm signals with high volume nodes
- MACD (12,26,9): For additional momentum confirmation
- Support/Resistance Levels: Manual horizontal lines for key levels
- Economic Calendar: Avoid major news events (NFP, CPI, etc.)
8. How to Use - Step by Step
Installation:
- Download DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO v6.mq4
- Copy to: MT4 → MQL4 → Indicators
- Restart MT4 → Navigate to Charts → Insert → Indicators → Custom
Trading Rules:
LONG (Buy) Entry:
- Blue upward arrow appears
- Price above EMA (green line)
- Dashboard shows "BUY" or "STRONG BUY" rating
- Enter at candle close with stop loss below recent swing low
SHORT (Sell) Entry:
- Red downward arrow appears
- Price below EMA (green line)
- Dashboard shows "SELL" or "STRONG SELL" rating
- Enter at candle close with stop loss above recent swing high
Exit Strategy:
- Take profit at 1:2 risk-reward ratio minimum
- Close half position at 1:1 R:R, trail stop for remainder
- Exit immediately if dashboard rating changes to "NEUTRAL"
Dashboard Interpretation:
- STRONG BUY: All timeframes aligned bullish → Highest confidence
- BUY: Strong bullish bias → High confidence
- MILD BUY: Moderate bullish bias → Medium confidence
- NEUTRAL: Mixed signals → Wait for clearer direction
- MILD SELL: Moderate bearish bias → Medium confidence
- SELL: Strong bearish bias → High confidence
- STRONG SELL: All timeframes aligned bearish → Highest confidence
9. Risk Management
- Maximum Risk per Trade: 1-2% of account balance
- Minimum R:R Ratio: 1:2
- Avoid Trading During: High impact news events, low liquidity periods
- Weekly Trade Limit: 5-7 signals maximum
10. Troubleshooting & Support
Common Issues:
- No signals appearing: Check if market is in consolidation (neutral rating)
- Too many alerts: Increase Alert_Cooldown_Minutes parameter
- Dashboard not visible: Right-click chart → Grid → Enable
Support Contact:
- For technical issues: dr.dabai@gmail.com
11. Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice. The user assumes all responsibility for trading decisions and outcomes. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.
Final Note: The DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO v6 represents cutting-edge trading technology designed for serious traders. Its multi-timeframe convergence approach provides exceptional signal quality when combined with proper risk management and trading discipline.
Happy Trading!
Dr. Hassane Dabai