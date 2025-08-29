Dolphin Wave Pulse Indicator

Unlock the underlying rhythm of the market with the Dolphin Wave Pulse Indicator, a sophisticated tool designed to identify high-probability entry points with precision. For just $30, this indicator moves beyond simple crossover strategies to detect powerful momentum shifts, giving you a clear edge in your trading.

The Logic Behind the Pulse

The Dolphin Wave Pulse Indicator is engineered to spot moments when a strong, directional "pulse" of momentum emerges. It achieves this by analyzing the interaction between a medium term market baseline, a longer term trend context, and the immediate pressure of price action.

Its core logic is built upon a confluence of four distinct types of moving averages:

The Market Baseline: A 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA20​) acts as the market's dynamic center of gravity. This line establishes the immediate equilibrium price. The Trend Context: A 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA50​) provides the broader trend context. Whether the price is generally above or below this EMA helps to frame the direction of potential trades. The Momentum Engine: This is the most critical component. The indicator uses a set of four Linear Weighted Moving Averages (LWMAs) to measure the immediate thrust of the market with high sensitivity. A fast 5-period LWMA applied to price highs (LWMA5​(High)).

A slow 10-period LWMA applied to price highs (LWMA10​(High)).

A fast 5-period LWMA applied to price lows (LWMA5​(Low)).

A slow 10-period LWMA applied to price lows (LWMA10​(Low)).

By using LWMAs on both the high and low, the indicator gets a comprehensive and weighted reading of the most recent price range pressure.

How Signals Are Generated

The indicator does not generate a signal on a simple cross. Instead, it waits for a specific set of conditions that confirm a powerful shift in momentum has occurred.

A Buy Signal (Green Pulse and Up Arrow) is generated when: The broader trend context is bearish or neutral (EMA50​ is below the SMA20​ baseline), but a sudden and powerful upward pulse occurs. This pulse is confirmed only when the entire recent price range, measured by all four LWMAs, decisively moves above the SMA20​ baseline. This confluence indicates that short term buying pressure has overwhelmed the recent downtrend, signaling a high-probability entry for a reversal or significant pullback.

A Sell Signal (Red Pulse and Down Arrow) is generated when: The broader trend context is bullish or neutral (EMA50​ is above the SMA20​ baseline), but a strong downward pulse emerges. This signal is confirmed when the entire recent price range, measured by all four LWMAs, breaks below the SMA20​ baseline. This demonstrates that immediate selling pressure has taken control, providing an excellent entry point for a short trade.

Key Features

High-Probability Signals : The strict confluence logic filters out market noise and focuses only on genuine momentum shifts.

Clear Visual Interface : The indicator displays a simple two color histogram in a separate window. Green represents a bullish pulse and red represents a bearish pulse. Clean, non-repainting buy and sell arrows are plotted on the chart for unambiguous entry signals.

Built-in Signal Filter : To prevent overtrading during choppy conditions, the indicator includes an adjustable "Bars Delay" feature. This ensures a minimum number of candles must pass before a new signal can be generated, promoting disciplined trading.

Fully Customizable: All moving average periods are fully adjustable in the input settings. This allows you to fine tune the indicator's sensitivity to perfectly match any financial instrument, timeframe, or trading style, from scalping to swing trading.

Take your trading to the next level. Add the Dolphin Wave Pulse Indicator to your toolkit and start capitalizing on the true pulse of the market.