Currencystrengthpro

📌 Description in English

Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator

The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets.

✔️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak.

✔️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy.

✔️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between currencies occurs.

✔️ Works on any asset — Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), XAUGBP, indices, and CFDs.

⚙️ Key Features

Real-time statistical measurement of each currency strength.

Calculation based on price percentage variation.

Normalized 0–100 scale for easy comparison.

Dynamic and customizable side panel.

Weight configuration for each timeframe (M1 to MN1).

Automatic alerts when strength conditions are met.

📊 Perfect for

Price Action traders.

Correlation and arbitrage strategies.

Identifying currency imbalances for precise entries.



