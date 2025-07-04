Volume Weighted Moving Average with Alert MT5

Unlock powerful insights into market direction with this Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) indicator for MetaTrader 5.

Key Features:
Multi-Timeframe VWMA Analysis:
Quickly see if the price is above or below the Volume Weighted Moving Average on M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, and D1 timeframes, all in a single glance.

Real-Time Cross Alerts:
Receive instant visual arrows and customizable sound notifications when price crosses above or below your chosen VWMA period.

Precision Retest Detection:
Know exactly when price retests the VWMA with confirmation—great for breakout and pullback strategies.

Clean Chart Display:
Auto-generated labels with clear color coding (Lime for Above, Red for Below), so you never have to guess the trend bias.

Customizable Settings:

  • Adjustable VWMA period

  • Enable/disable alerts

  • Custom alert sounds

No Repainting – 100% Reliable Signals:
All calculations are based on closed candles—so you always see accurate, confirmed signals you can trust.

Benefits for Traders:

  • Make faster, more confident trading decisions by seeing multi-timeframe VWMA alignment at a glance.

  • Catch early trend shifts when price crosses VWMA.

  • Confirm higher-timeframe support and resistance zones using volume-weighted price levels.

  • Works perfectly for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies.

Why Choose VWMA Multi-Timeframe Pro?
This is not just another moving average indicator.
It’s a professional tool designed for traders who understand that volume matters—and who want the edge that comes from combining price action with real-time volume weighting.

Whether you trade Forex, indices, metals, or crypto, this indicator gives you a clear, multi-timeframe view of where price is relative to true volume-weighted value.


🔔 Important Note About Data Requirements:
This indicator relies on real traded volume data to calculate the Volume Weighted Moving Average accurately.

✅ To get fully accurate readings, you must use it on:

  • Futures brokers with true exchange volume (e.g., CME futures)

  • Symbols where tick_volume reflects real transactions

❌ If you use this on Forex CFDs or brokers providing synthetic tick volume, VWMA values and signals may not be accurate because tick volume does not equal real traded volume.

💡 Tip: Always verify your platform and broker support real volume data before relying on signals for trading decisions.


How to Use:
✅ Attach to any timeframe chart
✅ Set your preferred VWMA period
✅ Enable alerts if desired
✅ Monitor the intuitive on-chart labels
✅ Trade with confidence!


