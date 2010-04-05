Master MA Cross

Master MA Cross

Version: 1.00
Default settings: EURUSD 60 min

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

1. Introduction

Master MA Cross is an Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 4 platform that opens trades based on the crossover of two Moving Averages (MA). It is designed to open only one position at a time, with user-configurable lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop parameters.

Key Features

  • MA Cross Strategy: Opens a BUY when a fast MA crosses above a slow MA, and opens a SELL when a fast MA crosses below a slow MA.
  • One Trade at a Time: Ensures only one position is open at any moment.
  • Customizable Trade Parameters:
    • Lot Size
    • Stop Loss (pips) (optional)
    • Take Profit (pips) (optional)
    • Trailing Stop (pips) (optional)
  • MT4 Compatibility: Works on any chart and timeframe in MetaTrader 4.

2. Adding the EA to a Chart

  1. Open a Chart: Choose the symbol (e.g., EURUSD) and timeframe (e.g., M15) you want to trade.
  2. Attach EA: In the Navigator panel (on the left of the MT4 interface), expand Expert Advisors, find Moving Average Master, and drag it onto your chart.
  3. Allow Automated Trading: Make sure the AutoTrading button on your MT4 toolbar is enabled (green).

3. Input Parameters Explained

When you attach the EA to a chart, a dialog will appear. Select the Inputs tab to set the parameters. The default paramaters are set for the 60 min time frame in EURUSD:

  1. FastMAPeriod
    • The period for the fast moving average. A smaller period gives a more sensitive MA.
  2. SlowMAPeriod
    • The period for the slow moving average. A larger period is slower and helps identify longer-term trends.
  3. MAMethod
    • The type of moving average calculation.
      • 0 = Simple (SMA)
      • 1 = Exponential (EMA)
      • 2 = Smoothed (SMMA)
      • 3 = Linear Weighted (LWMA)
  4. MAPriceType
    • Which price to use for the moving average:
      • 0 = Close price
      • 1 = Open price
      • 2 = High price
      • 3 = Low price
      • 4 = Median price (High+Low)/2
      • 5 = Typical price (High+Low+Close)/3
      • 6 = Weighted price (High+Low+Close+Close)/4
  1. Lots
    • The lot size for each trade. Choose a value that reflects your risk management strategy.
  2. StopLossPips
    • Stop loss in pips from the entry price.
    • 0 = No stop loss set.
  3. TakeProfitPips
    • Take profit in pips from the entry price.
    • 0 = No take profit set.
  4. TrailingStopPips
    • Trailing stop in pips.
    • As the trade moves in your favor, the EA will move your stop loss to lock in profit.
    • 0 = Disables trailing stop.
  5. Slippage
    • Maximum allowed slippage (in points).
  6. MagicNumber
    • A unique identifier for the EA’s orders. Keep it distinct from other EAs to avoid trade management conflicts.

    4. Using the EA

    1. Set Up Risk Parameters
      • Decide on your lot size, stop loss, and take profit based on your risk management.
      • Make sure these reflect your trading strategy, margin requirements, and personal risk tolerance.
    2. Pick a Timeframe and Symbol
      • The EA can be used on any timeframe and symbol (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.).
      • Typically, moving average crossovers are more reliable on higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1). However, many traders also test or trade on lower timeframes like M15 or M30.
    3. Enable AutoTrading
      • Click AutoTrading on the MT4 toolbar so that the EA can place trades automatically.
      • Ensure you see the smiling face icon in the top-right corner of the chart (indicating the EA is active).
    4. Monitor Trades
      • The EA will open a trade upon detecting a valid MA crossover, and manage it according to the trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit rules you set.
      • Only one open position will be managed at any time. If that position closes, a new signal might open another position.








