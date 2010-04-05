Master MA Cross
- Experts
- Sean J Evans
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Master MA Cross
Version: 1.00
Default settings: EURUSD 60 min
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
1. Introduction
Master MA Cross is an Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 4 platform that opens trades based on the crossover of two Moving Averages (MA). It is designed to open only one position at a time, with user-configurable lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop parameters.
Key Features
- MA Cross Strategy: Opens a BUY when a fast MA crosses above a slow MA, and opens a SELL when a fast MA crosses below a slow MA.
- One Trade at a Time: Ensures only one position is open at any moment.
- Customizable Trade Parameters:
- Lot Size
- Stop Loss (pips) (optional)
- Take Profit (pips) (optional)
- Trailing Stop (pips) (optional)
- MT4 Compatibility: Works on any chart and timeframe in MetaTrader 4.
2. Adding the EA to a Chart
- Open a Chart: Choose the symbol (e.g., EURUSD) and timeframe (e.g., M15) you want to trade.
- Attach EA: In the Navigator panel (on the left of the MT4 interface), expand Expert Advisors, find Moving Average Master, and drag it onto your chart.
- Allow Automated Trading: Make sure the AutoTrading button on your MT4 toolbar is enabled (green).
3. Input Parameters Explained
When you attach the EA to a chart, a dialog will appear. Select the Inputs tab to set the parameters. The default paramaters are set for the 60 min time frame in EURUSD:
- FastMAPeriod
- The period for the fast moving average. A smaller period gives a more sensitive MA.
- SlowMAPeriod
- The period for the slow moving average. A larger period is slower and helps identify longer-term trends.
- MAMethod
- The type of moving average calculation.
- 0 = Simple (SMA)
- 1 = Exponential (EMA)
- 2 = Smoothed (SMMA)
- 3 = Linear Weighted (LWMA)
- MAPriceType
- Which price to use for the moving average:
- 0 = Close price
- 1 = Open price
- 2 = High price
- 3 = Low price
- 4 = Median price (High+Low)/2
- 5 = Typical price (High+Low+Close)/3
- 6 = Weighted price (High+Low+Close+Close)/4
- Lots
- The lot size for each trade. Choose a value that reflects your risk management strategy.
- StopLossPips
- Stop loss in pips from the entry price.
- 0 = No stop loss set.
- TakeProfitPips
- Take profit in pips from the entry price.
- 0 = No take profit set.
- TrailingStopPips
- Trailing stop in pips.
- As the trade moves in your favor, the EA will move your stop loss to lock in profit.
- 0 = Disables trailing stop.
- Slippage
- Maximum allowed slippage (in points).
- MagicNumber
- A unique identifier for the EA’s orders. Keep it distinct from other EAs to avoid trade management conflicts.
4. Using the EA
- Set Up Risk Parameters
- Decide on your lot size, stop loss, and take profit based on your risk management.
- Make sure these reflect your trading strategy, margin requirements, and personal risk tolerance.
- Pick a Timeframe and Symbol
- The EA can be used on any timeframe and symbol (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.).
- Typically, moving average crossovers are more reliable on higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1). However, many traders also test or trade on lower timeframes like M15 or M30.
- Enable AutoTrading
- Click AutoTrading on the MT4 toolbar so that the EA can place trades automatically.
- Ensure you see the smiling face icon in the top-right corner of the chart (indicating the EA is active).
- Monitor Trades
- The EA will open a trade upon detecting a valid MA crossover, and manage it according to the trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit rules you set.
- Only one open position will be managed at any time. If that position closes, a new signal might open another position.