Welcome.

ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places.







IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks.

Please,note that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in every close of a candle and that is wrong.







Recommendations:

Important:

The default set, trades forex pairs .



Suggested Currency PAIRS ( BASED ON L I V E performance) :EURUSD /AUDUSD / CHFJPY / EURGBP /GBPCHF / GBPJPY / NZDJPY / NZDUSD / NZDCHF / USDCAD / USDCHF

500$ Balance

15M ( GOOD PERF) 1M, 5M and 30M timeframe but you can use it at any based on your trading style.



Different magic numbers between different charts.



Inputs: Starting lot:The starting lot. Multiplier Martingale:The multiplier of positions. Min Distance in pips:The min distance in pips between trades. Stop Loss in Pips:The stop loss in Pips. Max Lot Martingale:The max lot a position can have. Max Sells:The max sells. Max Buys:The max buys. Min TP in money:The min take profit in money. After X positions enable overlap:After X positions(you will set the number).the EA will close a losing position with a winning one.



Close all if loss is greater than minus x money:If the loss is bigger than the negative input you will set,the EA will close all trades.



New inputs: Min TP for 1 position in pips:The minimum TP for one position counted in pips. Double Overlap: Double Overlap after X positions.(Close two winning with one loosing position.)



