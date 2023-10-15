Beast Indicator V7

Step into the future of automated trading with the Beast Indicator V7, The indicator allows you to trade binary options. This indicator give high winning ratio with over 20 years of backtesting an unparalleled tool that seamlessly transforms your trading journey into an effortless and lucrative venture. Designed to simplify and optimize the trading process, the Beast Indicator is the ultimate game-changer, offering a hassle-free experience that allows you to set your buy and sell options effortlessly, ensuring precision and accuracy.

With an astonishingly rapid 1-minute expiry time, the Beast Indicator operates with lightning speed, enabling you to capitalize on fleeting market opportunities and maximize your profits within an incredibly short span of time. By harnessing advanced algorithms, this state-of-the-art indicator delivers highly precise signals, empowering traders to make informed decisions with unwavering confidence and efficiency.

Here is a video of Binary Beast Indicator on action https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dj7q8YB0Wg&lc=Ugxt-UoWs5jWvv4D4eN4AaABAg

Boasting an impressive overall winning rate of 70%, the Beast Indicator is engineered to tilt the odds of success firmly in your favor, while ensuring that the maximum withdrawal remains at a minimal 14%. Its intuitive design recommends a conservative trade amount of 3%, allowing you to manage risk effectively and safeguard your investments in the ever-volatile trading arena.

NOW $600 ($400 LIMITED DISCOUNT) - UNLIMITED ACCOUNTS-AFTER THE SALE OF 5 COPIES THE PRICE WILL INCREASE BY 100$


Moreover, the Beast Indicator offers an exceptional monthly return rate of approximately 60%, Join the league of visionary traders who have unlocked the true potential of automated trading with the Beast Indicator. With its exceptional precision, rapid-fire 1-minute expiry, and user-friendly interface, this powerful tool revolutionizes the way you approach the binary options market, elevating your trading strategy to new heights of profitability and success. Experience the ease, efficiency, and profitability of automated trading with the Beast Indicator - your ultimate gateway to a future of boundless financial prosperity.


Trading and connector settings

  • Trade sessions: 17:55 to 18:05
  • Currency pairs: Any pair except USDCAD, USDCHF 
  • Working time frame: M1
  • Expiration time: 1 minutes
  • Entry type: at the start of the new candle/ NEW BAR
  • use 0 for UP buffer and use 1 for PUT buffer signal
  • 3 to 5 trades a day

Recommended Binary Options Brokers

  • IQ OPTION
  • POCKET OPTION
  • Mango trade
  • Exnova

Recommended MT4 Brokers to run the indicator

  • ALPARI
  • TICKMILL

Indicator features and recommendation

  • statistics and winning rate
  • The indicator doesn't repaint arrows remain after closure and re opening of the indicator.
  • UP and Down arrows
  • Notifications alert with sound
  • Use 3% of your balance for each trade
  • Auto trading is recommended with mt2trading tool but manual trading is also suitable

Trading binary options involves a significant amount of risk, and it is possible to lose all of your invested capital. The Binary Options Indicator is not a guarantee of success, and past performance does not guarantee future results.


