Indicatori

Ind - Widners Oscilator - indicatore per MetaTrader 4

Author: expert-mt4.nm.ru

The Ind-Widners Oscilator indicator. Draws the support and resistance levels.

r1,r2,r3,r4,r5,r6; - Resistance
s1,s2,s3,s4,s5,s6; - Support


Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7838

