Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Ind - Widners Oscilator - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
- Visualizzazioni:
- 23890
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Author: expert-mt4.nm.ru
The Ind-Widners Oscilator indicator. Draws the support and resistance levels.
r1,r2,r3,r4,r5,r6; - Resistance
s1,s2,s3,s4,s5,s6; - Support
The Ind-Widners Oscilator indicator. Draws the support and resistance levels.
r1,r2,r3,r4,r5,r6; - Resistance
s1,s2,s3,s4,s5,s6; - Support
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7838
ind - Profitunity Bars
The ind - Profitunity Bars indicator. Colors the bars in green, red and black.Combined MA Signal
Combined MA
Commentator
The Commentator indicator analyzes and displays the possible action for a certain time interval.Candlesticks BW
The CandlesticksBW indicator. Plots bars by B. Williams.