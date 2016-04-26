Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
Visualizzazioni:
15720
Valutazioni:
-
Pubblicato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Author: LGP.
Red - the resistance/support level calculation uses the Low/High.
Orange - uses the Close price, when
"The only exception to this rule is when the Low price exceeds the Close price of the initial day right after the initial day. In this case the first resistance level is defined as: the Close price of the next day after the initial day is multiplied by a coefficient"
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7316
