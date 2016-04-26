Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Twitter!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Juice - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
- Visualizzazioni:
- 17856
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Author: perky
It is not recommended to open a position when the histogram is red. If all indicators give entry signals, the final check is done according to this indicator. The histogram must be green.
It is not recommended to open a position when the histogram is red. If all indicators give entry signals, the final check is done according to this indicator. The histogram must be green.
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7298
HMA
Based on the use of a slightly modified Hull Moving Average (HMA).ZZ_Standard_Functions_TF_YR1_Lib
Set of standard functions for the YR1 timeframe.
Pivots_Hi_Low
The Hi/Low indicator shows how close the current value of the parameter is to the minimum and maximum values over a certain time interval.Ind-Fractals-1
The indicator shows the fractals of different time periods on one chart (with different colors). Only М15, Н1, Н4, D1 are used.