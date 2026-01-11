**Hunter EA v2**





An advanced version of the Hunter EA that integrates Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis with daily bias trading. This expert advisor offers two distinct trading modes, allowing for either immediate FVG-based entries or more precise encroachment-based entries that wait for price to confirm direction.





**Core Strategy:**





* **Dual Trading Modes:**

1. **Standard FVG Mode:** Enters a trade when any candle touches an active Fair Value Gap AND the FVG's direction (bullish/bearish) aligns with the established daily bias from the Liquidity Library.

2. **Encroachment Mode (Recommended):** A more conservative approach that waits for price to touch the FVG's midpoint (encroachment point) AND close with a directional bias that matches the daily bias. This provides higher confirmation before entry.





* **Bias Confluence:** All trades require alignment between the market's structural bias (from LiquidityLibrary) and the immediate price action signal (from FVGLibrary). A bullish daily bias only triggers buys from bullish FVGs or bullish encroachments, and vice versa for bearish.





* **Risk Management:** Includes an optional stop loss (in account currency, e.g., $2) alongside the fixed profit target. This creates a defined risk-reward profile for each trade.





**Key Features:**





* **Flexible FVG Detection:** Configurable timeframe and minimum gap size for FVG detection, allowing adaptation to different instruments and volatility profiles.

* **Smart Trade Tracking:** Prevents re-entering the same FVG setup and logs the relationship between each trade and its triggering FVG ID.

* **Enhanced Logging:** Provides detailed real-time console output for FVG formation, encroachment events, bias updates, and trade execution logic.

* **Visual Object Toggle:** Option to draw FVG zones (boxes) and encroachment points on the chart for visual strategy confirmation and backtesting. (needs to be fixed)