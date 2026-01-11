CodeBaseSezioni
Sistemi Esperti

Hunter V1 - sistema esperto per MetaTrader 5

Jade Ethan Terblanche
**Hunter EA Trading Logic**

The Hunter EA uses the FVGLibrary and LiquidityLibrary to detect market bias and make trading decisions. The EA operates on a specified hourly timeframe and uses a profit target to manage risk.

**Indicators Used**

* FVGLibrary for bias detection
* LiquidityLibrary for getting daily bias and DOL (Direction of Liquidity) information

**Risk Management Behavior**

The EA uses a fixed lot size and a profit target to manage risk. The profit target is set to $2.00.

**Order Execution Rules**

The EA places trades based on the detected market bias and DOL information. The EA does not have any specific order execution rules, but it uses the built-in MQL5 order management functions.

**Overall Purpose**

The Hunter EA is designed to detect market bias and make trading decisions based on that bias. The EA aims to maximize profits by taking advantage of the detected market conditions.

