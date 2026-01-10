// Trading Logic

The Wick Sculper V7 Rando EMA trading strategy uses a combination of two exponential moving averages (EMAs) to generate buy and sell signals. The strategy requires both EMAs to confirm the signal, unless the RequireBothConfirmations option is disabled. The strategy closes positions when the profit reaches the eprofit threshold or when the loss exceeds the eloss threshold.





// Indicators Used

The strategy uses the following indicators:





- Fast EMA (fastMAPeriod)

- Slow EMA (slowMAPeriod)

- High-Low (H1 and M5)

- Equity drawdown tracking





// Risk Management Behavior

The strategy uses the following risk management techniques:





- Automatic loss closure (UseELoss)

- Equity drawdown penalty (UseDrawdownPenalty)





// Order Execution Rules

The strategy executes orders as follows:





- Buy: OpenBuy function is called with the specified lot size.

- Sell: OpenSell function is not implemented in this code snippet.





// Overall Purpose