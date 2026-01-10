Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
The Wick Sculper V7 - sistema esperto per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 288
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Scan multiple symbols and timeframes for wick-based rejection candles and display the latest signals in a clean on-chart dashboard with strength scoring, signal age, optional markers, and alerts.Viral (1M+ views) 4 Hour Range Strategy coded and tested
This EA is intended to test a popular trading strategy. My own backtest shows that this strategy does not work as it was intended
The Hunter EA uses the FVGLibrary and LiquidityLibrary to detect market bias and make trading decisions. The EA operates on a specified hourly timeframe and uses a profit target to manage risk.Hunter v2, Liquidity Library and Fvg Detection Library
An advanced version of the Hunter EA that integrates Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis with daily bias trading. This expert advisor offers two distinct trading modes, allowing for either immediate FVG-based entries or more precise encroachment-based entries that wait for price to confirm direction.