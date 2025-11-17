CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Al pocket
Indicatori

ZigZag HH HL LH LL Pattern Label Indicator (MT4) - indicatore per MetaTrader 4

Lud Bin Mohd
Visualizzazioni:
284
Valutazioni:
(1)
Pubblicato:
Scarica come ZIP Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance

Data collector (profit/equity) Data collector (profit/equity)

I wrote this indicator to compare two modes, timeframes and analyze the settings of my EA. You can make adjustments to suit your requirements or add something. The data collected is saved to a file every 5 minutes (one file per instance).

SAR_MACD_EA SAR_MACD_EA

Macd is the first to indicate bearish or bullish direction, secondly SAR in correlation with price indicates a swing in direction (Sar Flip above or below price), third conformation is the sma 40 shifted 3 and the closed price above or below the sma.

Three Colors Three Colors

Example: Moving Average indicator filling by different colors

MACD Sample MACD Sample

Classical MACD Sample.