RSD Histogram - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
- 147
- Pubblicato:
- Aggiornato:
RSD Histogram is a versatile indicator on the market right now, this new indicator is by far the best on the market.
This first version was completed in 2018, took out of the codebase so I can focus on its development.
I am now done with developments; the final version is a subscription-based indicator.
let me know if you want the final version, you can play around with the first version.
