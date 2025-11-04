Macd is the first to indicate bearish or bullish direction, secondly SAR in correlation with price indicates a swing in direction (Sar Flip above or below price), third conformation is the sma 40 shifted 3 and the closed price above or below the sma.

Designed to trade using Heikin Ashi candles. By smoothing price action and filtering out market noise, this EA creates a clear map of market direction, allowing traders to catch strong trends, avoid false reversals, and manage trades with confidence.