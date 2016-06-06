Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Higher Timeframe - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
- 31735
-
Indicator that shows higher timeframe candle on current timeframe.
On screenshot you can see D1 candle on H1 timeframe.
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15700
