Exp_NonLagDot - sistema esperto per MetaTrader 5
- 3889
A trading system based on the signals of the NonLagDot indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file NonLagDot.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15221
