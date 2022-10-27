SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Sanro Man
Daniel Galdo Lagares

Sanro Man

Daniel Galdo Lagares
0 avis
Fiabilité
152 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 145%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 004
Bénéfice trades:
1 477 (73.70%)
Perte trades:
527 (26.30%)
Meilleure transaction:
813.16 EUR
Pire transaction:
-270.49 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
28 871.66 EUR (187 357 pips)
Perte brute:
-17 861.63 EUR (148 467 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (70.01 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
922.75 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
58.29%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.96%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
12.23
Longs trades:
891 (44.46%)
Courts trades:
1 113 (55.54%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
5.49 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
19.55 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-33.89 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-796.89 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-899.23 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.01%
Prévision annuelle:
-24.43%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
159.85 EUR
Maximal:
899.90 EUR (8.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.74% (626.49 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
32.88% (3 678.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 535
NZDCAD 434
AUDCAD 402
AUDNZD 377
GBPCAD 91
GBPUSD 80
EURSGD 36
EURUSD 24
DE40 15
EURGBP 4
USDJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 728
NZDCAD 4.3K
AUDCAD 4.5K
AUDNZD 2.9K
GBPCAD 221
GBPUSD -78
EURSGD 431
EURUSD -49
DE40 -174
EURGBP 0
USDJPY -175
NZDJPY -8
CADJPY 1
AUDCHF 0
CADCHF 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.5K
NZDCAD 14K
AUDCAD 14K
AUDNZD 9.3K
GBPCAD 1.6K
GBPUSD 931
EURSGD 1.6K
EURUSD 274
DE40 -9.2K
EURGBP 37
USDJPY -170
NZDJPY -13
CADJPY 7
AUDCHF 4
CADCHF 5
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +813.16 EUR
Pire transaction: -270 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +70.01 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -796.89 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.42 × 200
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.58 × 12
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.63 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.64 × 1478
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.68 × 19
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.71 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.74 × 327
ICMarkets-Live16
0.94 × 124
Exness-Real9
1.03 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 19427
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.07 × 121
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.09 × 2528
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.12 × 2093
LQDLLC-Live02
1.13 × 8
ICMarkets-Live14
1.13 × 82
188 plus...
I´m trading this account manually from April 2025 until now.

- Eurusd and gold are the most traded, sometimes Nasdaq, Dax, SP500 or Down Jones.

- RRR is always 3:1.

- Expected DD will be around 5%. (Read PD below)


You will need an MT4 terminal to work 24/7 and an VPS server is recommended.


Thank you.

---------------------------------------------

PD:

This signal was traded by two different EA under my management until April 2025 and the DD was 32,9%.

- First EA was specialized in NZDCAD, AUDNZD and AUDCAD pairs.

- Second EA was specialiced in GBPCAD and EURSDG pairs.


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 06:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.29 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 12:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 10:22
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 10:22
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.01 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 12:43
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 12:43
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.18 05:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 18:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 16:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.31 08:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.07 08:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 19:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Sanro Man
30 USD par mois
145%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
152
98%
2 004
73%
58%
1.61
5.49
EUR
33%
1:500
Copier

