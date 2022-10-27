- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|535
|NZDCAD
|434
|AUDCAD
|402
|AUDNZD
|377
|GBPCAD
|91
|GBPUSD
|80
|EURSGD
|36
|EURUSD
|24
|DE40
|15
|EURGBP
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|728
|NZDCAD
|4.3K
|AUDCAD
|4.5K
|AUDNZD
|2.9K
|GBPCAD
|221
|GBPUSD
|-78
|EURSGD
|431
|EURUSD
|-49
|DE40
|-174
|EURGBP
|0
|USDJPY
|-175
|NZDJPY
|-8
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|0
|CADCHF
|0
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|14K
|AUDNZD
|9.3K
|GBPCAD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|931
|EURSGD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|274
|DE40
|-9.2K
|EURGBP
|37
|USDJPY
|-170
|NZDJPY
|-13
|CADJPY
|7
|AUDCHF
|4
|CADCHF
|5
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.37 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.42 × 200
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.58 × 12
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.63 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.64 × 1478
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.68 × 19
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.71 × 7
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.74 × 327
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.94 × 124
|
Exness-Real9
|1.03 × 67
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 19427
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.07 × 121
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.09 × 2528
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.12 × 2093
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.13 × 82
I´m trading this account manually from April 2025 until now.
- Eurusd and gold are the most traded, sometimes Nasdaq, Dax, SP500 or Down Jones.
- RRR is always 3:1.
- Expected DD will be around 5%. (Read PD below)
You will need an MT4 terminal to work 24/7 and an VPS server is recommended.
Thank you.
---------------------------------------------
PD:
This signal was traded by two different EA under my management until April 2025 and the DD was 32,9%.
- First EA was specialized in NZDCAD, AUDNZD and AUDCAD pairs.
- Second EA was specialiced in GBPCAD and EURSDG pairs.
